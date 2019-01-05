Quality Journalism: British Tabloid Article on Elvis Presley Is 30 Years Old

Elvis Presley, the King of Rock and Roll, may actually be alive, says UK tabloid The Daily Star. Or, at the very least, he could have been alive four years after his official death in 1977, according to Gail Brewer-Giorgio, a US author cited in the article.

According to the Daily Star report, published January 4, Brewer-Giorgio received a tape on which a man who sounds like Presley talks about the difficulties of his new life, which include growing a beard in order to stay anonymous. According to Brewer-Giorgio herself, the tape was recorded in 1981.

© AP Photo / Jae C. Hong Twitterverse Shatters as Trump Claims People Compared Him to Elvis Presley

The article says Brewer-Giorgio took the tape to "voice recognition expert" L.H. Williams, who confirmed that the voice on the tape does belong to the famous singer.

While this might sound like a big sensation, the story is actually old news. In fact, it's three decades old by now. It was even reported by Texas Monthly, a US tabloid, in 1989. We can read that report thanks to Google Books service here.

Brewer-Giorgio and her mysterious tape first emerged in 1988, when she published a book — "The Most Incredible Elvis Presley Story Ever Told," later renamed "Is Elvis Presley Alive?" — in which she explained her theory that Elvis faked his death to escape the burden of fame.

The Daily Star mentions another of Brewer-Giorgio's books in their article, but does it in a rather twisted and misleading way.

"Gail was sent the tape after she released a book titled ‘Orion' in 1977 — the same year Elvis died," the Daily Star writes. "Orion" was a novel about a famous musician who fakes his death in order to escape his fame, a tale with obvious resonance for those who believe Elvis lived beyond his recorded demise.

© REUTERS / TT News Agency/Hossein Salmanzadeh 'World is Roaring With Laughter': Twitter Explodes as Swedish Supreme Commander Sings Elvis at Pride Parade

"As talks of an ‘Orion' movie began to take shape, the book mysteriously vanished from shelves and all hype in relation to the story dropped off the face of the Earth," the Daily Star writes.

Well, the book is still very much available on Amazon, and the movie, "Orion: the Man who Would be King," was released in 2015.

Thanks, Daily Star, for reminding us about that 30-year-old story, but you could have just linked to it.