Lady Wrestler Quits Social Media After Her Nude Photos, Video Got Leaked Online

Toni Storm, an Australian pro-wrestler and WWE star, ended up deleting her Twitter and Instagram accounts after malicious hackers stole some sensitive information from her and leaked it online.

According to media reports, the stolen data consisted of naked photos of the wrestler, along with a video.

Reacting to this development, a number of social media users stepped forward to offer their support and encouragement to Storm.

Just a few of those who are supporting Toni Storm. She has such a great community and amazing friends💪💗 #WeSupportToni pic.twitter.com/54AAKp8jTK — wwe_luzy (@LuzyWwe) 3 января 2019 г.

RT if you stand with Toni Storm. ❤ #WeSupportToniStorm



We love ya girl and you will get through this. We're standing by you. pic.twitter.com/dRbSG7ASBk — Taylor Marie (@Taylorr1114) 4 января 2019 г.

Whether she has a Twitter account or not, I will continue to show respect, appreciation, and support to Toni Storm ❤️ pic.twitter.com/7QQmBsR76v — WWE FAN (@__WWE_FAN__) 3 января 2019 г.

The only kind of pictures of Toni Storm i want to see on my TL #ISupportToniStorm pic.twitter.com/Uptcx2IHFI — Chris 🇫🇷 🌟🌟 (@HumanError_9000) 2 января 2019 г.

© AP Photo / Chris Pizzello Avengers Star Hayley Atwell Nude Selfie Leaked on X-Rated Iranian Website

In December, hackers also leaked a nude selfie of Hollywood actress Hayley Atwell, best known for her numerous appearances as Peggy Carter in Marvel's Avengers movie franchise, posting the image on the Tehran-based CelebJihad website.

In 2014, Apple's iCloud servers suffered a massive hack, and photos of a numerous celebrities, including Hunger Games star Jennifer Lawrence, were posted online.