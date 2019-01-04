Freshman Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Makes Waves With 'Leaked' Dance Video

The 29-year-old politician was dubbed the “giant slayer” after she unseated veteran Democratic Representative Joe Crowley ahead of the 2018 mid-terms. A university video of the young congresswoman has taken the internet by storm, and it has an 80s feel to it.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a democratic socialist who became the youngest congresswoman in history on Thursday, has lit up social media with a decade-old dance video – and she's definitely got the moves.

The 30-second clip shows Ocasio-Cortez doing choreography from the 1985 teen drama The Breakfast Club on the roof. It was shot in 2010, when she was a senior at Boston University, despite what the original poster suggested.

…High School video of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez — Congratulations New York! pic.twitter.com/VSKdUImhZj — Dan Jordan (@realdanjordan) 2 января 2019 г.

He apparently cut it from a longer clip, a homage BU students dedicated to a viral 2009 video by the band Phoenix featuring dances from The Breakfast Club.

While those who “leaked” the clip had hoped to somehow tarnish her reputation, it has met with approval among plenty of commenters.

I want Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to give me dance lessons. @AOC — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) 3 января 2019 г.

This is so great! Look at her joy in doing “the breakfast club” dance. Thanks for helping spread her positivity to your followers. 💃🏻 — Scott Nevins (@ScottNevins) 4 января 2019 г.

Honestly every member of Congress should have to do this before being sworn in. An alternative to term limits. — Douglas Burritt🇺🇸 (@dbhuskers) 3 января 2019 г.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, 29, was sworn into Congress on Thursday as a representative for New York's 14th Congressional District, covering parts of the Bronx and Queens. She earned the support of 78 percent voters in the November mid-term elections. In the run-up to the mid-terms, she trounced 10-term incumbent Rep. Joseph Crowley in the district’s Democratic Party primary. As in many other staunchly 'blue' districts, the primary race was more important than the November vote itself.