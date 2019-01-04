EggRollSquirrel: New York Rodent’s Diet Fail Is All of Us in 2019

It may be the third day of the new year, but New Yorkers have already found their 2019 replacement for the ever-so-popular "pizza rat," who originally went viral in 2015 and may have made a reappearance three years later.
The 7-second clip made it to Twitter January 2 via NY lifestyle account @whatisny and has amassed over 400,000 views since!
After the camera zooms in to get a closer view, the chubby squirrel is seen snacking away on the once-discarded egg roll without a care in the world.
Doesn’t look like this squirrels first egg roll #whatisnewyork pic.twitter.com/Heo30oe8w3— WhatIsNewYork (@whatisny) January 2, 2019
Seeing this squirrel as someone who lives by the "free is for me" motto, many Twitterers immediately found him very relatable.
truly living his best life. round, in a tree, with an egg roll that is half the size of his entire body weight for dinner. we have all been there pic.twitter.com/bPv4pcv6Yf— (sad yeehaw) (@mckellogs) January 2, 2019
My 2019 spirit animal #eggrollsquirrel https://t.co/wr4MCNWN4b— Jean Trinh (@JeanSTrinh) January 3, 2019
So much for the New Year's resolution…— Cavanaugh with a "C" (@KFCavanaugh) January 2, 2019
User @BeckyBurchphd offered a photo of another roll-loving rodent, showing this may be a situation of nature leading to nourishment!
Not an entirely unknown phenomenon… (Oswego, NY) pic.twitter.com/9JEF80uNZz— Becky Burch (@BeckyBurchphd) January 3, 2019
Others felt bad for the fella, knowing their own experiences with Americanized Chinese food.
He'll be hungry again in an hour.— Darrell San (@Darrell_San) January 2, 2019
Twitterer @vidiot_ questioned if the squirrel was true to New York.
a true New York squirrel would have a drawer full of duck sauce packets.— S (@vidiot_) January 3, 2019
One particular netizen decided to capitalize on the squirrel's newfound fame by securing the handle @EggrollSquirrel.
As if it's really a hard choice… #EggRollSquirrel— EggRollSquirrel (@EggrollSquirrel) January 3, 2019
User @chillmage declared "egg roll squirrel" the rightful successor to pizza rat.
out: pizza rat— tc (@chillmage) January 3, 2019
in: egg roll squirrel pic.twitter.com/uyq8bWFpLR
It'll take quite the phenomenon to knock this squirrel out of the top spot!
All comments
Show new comments (0)