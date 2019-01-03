Attacking From the Rear: Madonna Slammed Online Over Her Buttocks (VIDEO)

The singer caught the public eye during her performance at New York’s Stonewall Inn on 1 January, with people wondering why her backside looked so different.

American pop music legend Madonna has recently found herself weathering a storm of criticism on social media due to apparent changes in her physical appearance.

According to media reports, the attacks started following Madonna’s performance at New York’s Stonewall Inn after midnight on the New Year’s Eve, with people speculating about why her derriere looked curvier than usual.

While criticising the diva and poking fun at her, netizens brought up a number of theories related to her new look, ranging from butt implant surgery gone wrong to cushions and “adult diapers”.

RN, I think you’re right. Looks like Madonna decided to save some time and just stuffed her hemorrhoid donut cushion down her pants! pic.twitter.com/3rlNfZFH4A — Agt_UN_KeepOut‼️ (@At_America_1st) 3 января 2019 г.

Turns out @Madonna really has become #BadAss 🤣🤣🤣



Showed up at iconic gay bar @TheVillageNY Manhattan



She arrived before midnight on New Years Eve, however her ass arrived minutes after



Rumour is @Madonna came straight from filming a Hemorrhoids Ad



Yes it really is🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/lhkxxmHBl7 — TheSiLOUD (@TheSilentLOUD) 3 января 2019 г.

If someone wants surgery, they can do it, their body their choice. But MANNNNN, beauty standards today somehow made Madonna get a botched butt surgery….yikes. https://t.co/P5Yejw8MPn — Zoey (@zoeyy227) 2 января 2019 г.

One netizen, however, ventured a guess that it was merely a “wallet stuffed with money”, while another simply urged others to “leave Madonna alone”.

Madonna being accused of having butt implants as she debuts shocking new curves on stage. I don’t think it’s a butt implant, I think it’s a wallet stuffed with money. pic.twitter.com/zKqJ6qkfS4 — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) 2 января 2019 г.