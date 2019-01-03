Fans Polish Ronaldo Statue’s Groin by Constant Rubbing (PHOTOS)

As some social media users noted, a number of statues around the world endure similar treatment at the hands of tourists who rub them for good luck.

The statue of legendary footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, located in front of the Pestana CR7 hotel in Funchal, Portugal, has adopted a new and somewhat risqué look due to the constant attention of curious fans.

According to media reports, visitors were quick to notice a prominent bulge in the statue’s nether regions.

And, as many fans who posed for a photograph alongside the statue apparently felt compelled to rub the protrusion, Ronaldo’s likeness now looks like its groin area was thoroughly polished.

Once the story spread to social media, a number of people went on to crack jokes about sexual harassment.

Sexual harassment 😂😂😂😂 — Critic (@nnemukwu) 2 января 2019 г.

Meanwhile, others recalled that some statues around the world often endure similar treatment at the hands of tourists who rub them for good luck.

They're just rubbing it for luck.https://t.co/92e9xawIu5 — Rude and Rotten Republicans (@RudeRottnRepubs) 2 января 2019 г.