New Bird Box Challenge Could See You 'End Up in Hospital Due to Memes'

Released last month, a new post-Apocalyptic drama thriller has fascinated viewers to the point where its releasing platform got concerned with the well-being of those wishing to copy the main characters of the film.

Netflix US has shared a message on Twitter, warning the audiences to stay away from the Bird Box challenge — a new craze where people have to perform every task blindfolded, just like the film lead played by Sandra Bullock.

Can't believe I have to say this, but: PLEASE DO NOT HURT YOURSELVES WITH THIS BIRD BOX CHALLENGE. We don't know how this started, and we appreciate the love, but Boy and Girl have just one wish for 2019 and it is that you not end up in the hospital due to memes. — Netflix US (@netflix) January 2, 2019​

The appeal comes after videos and memes showing people stumbling around their apartments and the streets appeared online.

Reactions to Netflix's warning poured online, with a fresh dose of sarcasm and memes.

"Blindfold yourself and cross the road."

"No, dude, that's dangerous."

"Bird Box challenge!"

"Hell yea I'm in!!" pic.twitter.com/M3454yTCzK — 9GAG (@9GAG) January 3, 2019​

"that you not end up in the hospital due to memes." The fact this has to be said out loud.. pic.twitter.com/dVXl70HXJe — Paul (@SMdiddy) January 3, 2019​

The world is overpopulated. Let natural selection take them. pic.twitter.com/LOi6vsDwMw — Sarah Wheatley (@Brosephine94) January 3, 2019​

Bird Box tells the story of a mother and her children try to escape the monsters that drive people to commit suicide after they see them. To survive, the characters have to stay blindfolded throughout their journey.

In the last few years the Internet saw the rise of a number of dangerous dares, including consumption of laundry detergent Tide pods and Drake's "In My Feelings" challenge, where people would jump out of the car and dance next to it as the vehicle would still be moving.

READ MORE: British Teens Immolate Themselves While Attempting 'Fire Challenge' — Reports