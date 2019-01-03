Rescued Teen's Boat Found Off South Australian Coast After Over 8 Years (PHOTO)

An American teenager, Abby Sunderland, was rescued in 2010 when she was halfway through her ambitious plan to set a world record and become the youngest solo voyager who sailed around the globe, according to the Guardian.

A yacht, named "Wild Eyes", has been discovered floating upside down off the Southern Australia's Kangaroo Island after it was abandoned over eights years ago in the middle of the Indian Ocean by a 16-year-old female solo sailor who attempted a round-the-world trip, the Guardian reported.

Reacting to the discovery and the recently published footage of the abandoned boat, the rescued sailor, Abby Sunderland, said her heart "skipped a beat", adding that the yellow yacht brought back various memories.

"It brought back many memories — good and not so good — but it was neat to see it after so long. It looked a little creepy but that's to be expected after so long," the sailor noted.

How’s this? A yacht abandoned in rough weather in the middle of the Indian Ocean in 2010 by then 16yo American Abby Sunderland, has washed up off Kangaroo Is. #FIVEaaNews https://t.co/7yUSZqqAIu pic.twitter.com/4R56cPwTHA — Matthew Pantelis 🎙 (@MatthewPantelis) 2 января 2019 г.

​Abby Sunderland, a US national, was rescued in 2010 when she was halfway through her ambitious plan to set a world record and become the youngest solo voyager to circumnavigate the earth.