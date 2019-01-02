Drake Unfollows Kim Kardashian on Instagram After Kanye West Drama

It appears that Drake is trying to bury the hatchet with Kanye West, but it's hard to predict what the latter will do next, given that Drake is yet to issue a mea culpa.

Rapper Drake has moved to build a bridge with Kanye West, a disgruntled husband who recently called him out for following his better half Kim Kardashian on social media.

Eagle-eyed fans discovered that Drake is no longer following Kim's account; it is unclear whether he unfollowed her or she blocked him, but this could become a huge development in his patchy relationship with Ye.

I just checked. He’s not following anymore. Either Drake unfollowed Kim or Kim blocked him. Or maybe it’s God’s plan or…he’s in his feelings…keeping up? https://t.co/CqnFP3BuB5 — Amanda Salas (@AmandaSalas) 2 января 2019 г.

Drake getting tired of Kanye, he unfollowed Kim 😂😂 — Kee Mai (@__Keex) 31 декабря 2018 г.

I don’t get it, Drake followed Kim ages ago and unfollowed her a while back… Kanye is really letting these fake conspiracies get the best of him LOL. https://t.co/3kicUVwX66 — 스테파니⚡️ (@StephyNotNice) 31 декабря 2018 г.

The three got entangled in a feud after Kanye discovered that the 32-year-old Canadian musician followed Kim on Instagram. Despite the fact that Kim has an eye-watering 123 million followers, her husband demanded a public apology from Drake.

"I've never mentioned or touched on anything related to family when it came to Drake," Kanye said in a now-deleted rant on Twitter, adding that Drake "dodged" him for months and ignored the "olive branches" he offered.