Drake Unfollows Kim Kardashian on Instagram After Kanye West Drama

Rapper Drake has moved to build a bridge with Kanye West, a disgruntled husband who recently called him out for following his better half Kim Kardashian on social media.
Eagle-eyed fans discovered that Drake is no longer following Kim's account; it is unclear whether he unfollowed her or she blocked him, but this could become a huge development in his patchy relationship with Ye.
I just checked. He’s not following anymore. Either Drake unfollowed Kim or Kim blocked him. Or maybe it’s God’s plan or…he’s in his feelings…keeping up? https://t.co/CqnFP3BuB5— Amanda Salas (@AmandaSalas) 2 января 2019 г.
Drake getting tired of Kanye, he unfollowed Kim 😂😂— Kee Mai (@__Keex) 31 декабря 2018 г.
I don’t get it, Drake followed Kim ages ago and unfollowed her a while back… Kanye is really letting these fake conspiracies get the best of him LOL. https://t.co/3kicUVwX66— 스테파니⚡️ (@StephyNotNice) 31 декабря 2018 г.
The three got entangled in a feud after Kanye discovered that the 32-year-old Canadian musician followed Kim on Instagram. Despite the fact that Kim has an eye-watering 123 million followers, her husband demanded a public apology from Drake.
"I've never mentioned or touched on anything related to family when it came to Drake," Kanye said in a now-deleted rant on Twitter, adding that Drake "dodged" him for months and ignored the "olive branches" he offered.
