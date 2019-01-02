Alyssa Milano Mocked for Aiding Migrant After Slamming Border Wall Fundraiser

About ten days prior to tweeting about the fundraiser to help Samaniego, the actress slammed a crowdfunding campaign looking to help build a wall along the United States’ southern border; the fundraiser was launched by a triple amputee air Force veteran.

Hollywood celebrity Alyssa Milano has recently found herself on the receiving end of a barrage of criticism on social media after she attempted to promote a fundraiser for Eduardo Samaniego, an undocumented migrant and immigration rights activist who is currently being detained by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Eduardo is in Irwin Detention Facility which has numerous human rights abuse cases against it. The Southern Poverty Law Center tried to do a wellness check on him & the facility refused to grant access. This case is being fast-tracked due to his immigrant rights activism. pic.twitter.com/i2QgGOn10n — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) 30 декабря 2018 г.

The situation was further exacerbated by the fact that less than two weeks earlier, Milano slammed a fundraiser looking to help cover the cost of Trump's proposed wall along the US-Mexico border.

Oh, yes! Let's #GoFundTheWall while not taking care of our veterans. Cool. Cool. Cool. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) 20 декабря 2018 г.

“Oh, yes! Let's #GoFundTheWall while not taking care of our veterans. Cool. Cool. Cool,” she tweeted, even though the man who launched the campaign, Brian Kolfage, is a triple amputee and a US Air Force (USAF) veteran – a fact which did not escape the attention of many.

Uh, this effort was initiated by a veteran, who not incidentally is a triple amputee. Just FYI… https://t.co/fJN0hT10eV — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) 21 декабря 2018 г.

Do you ever think before you tweet, seriously…. a triple amputee is behind funding the gofundme campaign to build the wall. Go inhale some more fairy dust. — Erica (@EricaRN4USA) 23 декабря 2018 г.

Others took a dim view of Milano’s attempts to aid Samaniego.

Alyssa Milano is the last person I want talking for me!!! She has NO CLUE about what hard working Americans want! She talks about vets and their needs but she, herself, has done nothing to help them!!! #alyssamilano #opensmouthBScomesout — Yoyo2you (@Yoyo2you1) 21 декабря 2018 г.

How bout a GoFundMe for my daughter who is born here to go to college — mike tavani (@mtavani11) 31 декабря 2018 г.

The depth of her ignorance is actually stupifying. Might we also remind her that there are soldiers at the border right now???? Keeping out illegals that cost us billions every year that could go vets????? — Bill Jurney (@jurneybill) 21 декабря 2018 г.

A number of people also were quick to remind Milano of another fundraising campaign she apparently overlooked: a memorial fund for Ronil Singh, a police officer who was shot dead by an “illegal immigrant”.

The fund for Officer Singh, a legal immigrant, protecting and serving his adopted country who was slaughtered by an illegal immigrant.https://t.co/Hkym5AoW4x — 🌸🌸🌸southerngalpal🌸🌸🌸 (@belleofva) 31 декабря 2018 г.

The worst part is she hasn’t donated a dime to the California officer who lost his life to the illegal scum she supports. — 🇺🇸 Anthony 🇺🇸 (@AMinAZ78518323) 31 декабря 2018 г.