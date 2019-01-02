CNN Calls Crimean City Russian, Catches Flak From Ukraine's US Embassy

Ukraine's Embassy in the United States has posted a tweet to its "friends from @CNN", urging the broadcaster to "do better fact checking and content choice" over a photo report showing New Year's celebrations around the world which included a photo from Simferopol, capital of Russia's Crimea Republic.
We hope that our friends from @CNN will do better fact checking and content choice. Simferopol is a Ukrainian city in Crimean peninsula occupied by Russia. Don’t follow Russia’s playbook.#CrimeaIsUkraine pic.twitter.com/UuBSQp87BA— UKR Embassy in USA (@UKRintheUSA) January 2, 2019
Claiming that Simferopol is "a Ukrainian city…occupied by Russia," the embassy urged CNN not to "follow Russia's playbook" regarding it and the peninsula's status.
The Ukrainian Embassy in the US wasn't the only one to spot CNN's New Year's report. The Twitter account of the Russian Foreign Ministry in Crimea tweeted out its thanks to the broadcaster for its congratulations.
Thank you @CNN for congratulations!👍 Crimea is Russia! Happy New Year!🎉— Russia's MFA in Crimea🇷🇺 (@PMSimferopol) January 2, 2019
➡️➡️➡️https://t.co/4kzV4AMCKo#Crimea #Russia #Simferopol #CNN #Happy2019 #Крым #Россия #Симферополь pic.twitter.com/ltWvjv0xN8
The Russian Embassy in Canada sent out a similarly cheery greeting, which was retweeted by the Russian Embassy in the US.
#HappyNewYear and magic fireworks in Simferopol, Russia. #HappyNewYearFromRussia via @CNN pic.twitter.com/Act4AKIYFZ— Russia in Canada (@RussianEmbassyC) January 1, 2019
The Ukrainian Embassy's tweet sparked a minor debate in the comments, with most users praising the network, while conspiracy theorists accused the "Kremlin" of somehow "bribing Western news channels."
CNN just said the truth) Just accept this already and calm. Crimea made its choice. Your occupation of Crimea finally ended in 2014.— Sergey Kuzmichev (@sergius0202) January 2, 2019
Corrupted CNN.. Corrupted Euronews 3 days back presented terrorist Zakharchenko of Donetsk almost like a hero.. Oh yes, Kremlin was always generous when bribing western news channels.— Ingwar (@Ingwar16082267) January 2, 2019
Finally some non-#FakeNews from CNN!— Vladimir Kimovich (@realestVK) January 2, 2019
Before requesting to be reincorporated into Russia, Crimean authorities organised a peninsula-wide referendum, in which 96 per cent of voters voted to rejoin Russia, via a referendum which had a voter turnout of over 80 per cent.
