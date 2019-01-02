Perfectly Circular Object Spotted Over Ireland Triggers UFO Hysteria (VIDEO)

The footage was made by an unknown passenger on board an aircraft en route from Dublin to Prague. Some YouTube users argued that it was an authentic video of an UFO which others claimed was nothing but an "intake chamber".

A video of what looks like a mysterious object floating off the coast of Ireland has emerged on YouTube.

The 70-second clip, which was made by an unnamed passenger seated in a plane en route from Dublin to Prague on 28 December, has been uploaded by a YouTube user nicknamed mavi777.

The video of what mavi777 described as a "strange UFO" shows a perfectly circular object slowly hovering near the shoreline of Ireland.

The footage has already gained more than 1,800 views, including from conspiracy enthusiasts as well as sceptics.

Some touted the video as "awesome" and "fantastic", with one user insisting that he managed to notice "some type of dust" pouring out of the mysterious object.

Others remained downbeat about the clip, claiming that the alleged UFO was little more than a "large circular reservoir" or "intake chamber".