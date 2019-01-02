WATCH: New Year Beach Bonfire Turns into Massive ‘Firenado’

Firefighters fought until the break of dawn to tame the enormous blaze.

Firefighters at the seaside resort of Scheveningen, a coastal district of the Hague, Netherlands, were unexpectedly faced with a massive threat during New Year's Eve as a blaze so massive that it turned into numerous ‘firenados' spread sparks across the entire city.

The blaze, begun as the town's traditional New Year's Eve bonfire, was whipped out of control by strong winds.

The sparks carried by mini tornadoes started fires across rooftops of the city. Luckily, no injuries have been reported.

The mayor of The Hague, Pauline Krikke, said authorities will investigate the dangerous incident to determine why it occurred and whether it is appropriate to continue the annual event.

All fires were eventually extinguished by 5 a.m., but local police were forced to step in as a means of controlling the crowds so that firefighters could do their work, according to media reports.