Register
22:32 GMT +301 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton talks with Jeffrey Goldberg, editor in chief of The Atlantic, during The Atlantic Festival, Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018, in Washington

    Hillary Clinton Ridiculed Online After Calling 2018 a 'Dark Time'

    © AP Photo / Alex Brandon
    Viral
    Get short URL
    110

    The 2016 presidential race was extremely divisive for Americans, with both candidates, Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump, trading accusations and insults. Two years later, it seems the situation hasn't changed, as their loyal supporters continue to battle it out on social media platforms.

    Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton went online on Monday to deliver a New Year message to her followers with somewhat dark overtones, which was met with mixed reactions from American voters.

    "In many ways, 2018 was a dark time for our country," Clinton wrote in an Instagram post, accompanied by a 1990s photo of her together with her husband Bill and daughter Chelsea.

    "As it ends, I'm grateful to everyone who brought light into it: activists who protected kids at the border, journalists who stood up for truth, organizers who mobilized voters for the 2018 elections, candidates who ran races with grit and inspiration, voters who made their voices heard, and absolutely everyone who marched, donated, called, and protested to fight for the values we share.

    Here's to more light in 2019, and to a shared commitment to make it as bright as possible. Happy New Year".

    Reactions to the message were unsurprisingly mixed: while some were leaving heartfelt responses to Clinton and wishing her and her family a happy New Year, while others were apparently less impressed with her personality.

    Other users pointed out that this is a second time Clinton used an old family photo on a festive occasion. Last week, she posted a Christmas message with a throwback photo from the White House.

    Mrs. Clinton, who lost the 2016 presidential election to Donald Trump, has so far voiced no plans to launch a 2020 bid amid conflicting messages about her possible third run for the US presidency.

    Clinton's ex-aides Mark Penn and Philippe Reines, however, predicted in an op-ed in November that "you can expect her to run for president once again. Maybe not at first, when the legions of Senate Democrats make their announcements, but definitely by the time the primaries are in full swing."

    Related:

    Assange Should Not Be Prosecuted for Hillary Clinton Email Hack - Giuliani
    Trump, Hillary Clinton Lose Out to Obamas in Annual Most Admired People Poll
    Joe Biden Tops Poll of Dems Presidential Hopefuls, Hillary Clinton in Last Place
    Trump Lambastes Clinton Foundation as He is Forced to Close His Own Charity
    FBI Memo Implies Dossier on Trump Russian Collusion Funded by Clinton
    Tags:
    message, New Year, Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Sputnik's Best Photos of 2018 (Part 2)
    Sputnik's Best Photos of 2018 (Part 2)
    Home Alone: White House Edition
    Home Alone: White House Edition
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse