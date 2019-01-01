Kanye West Laments Drake For Following Kim on Instagram, 'Trying to Pick Fight'

Kanye's ire was apparently sparked after Drake followed wife Kim Kardashian on Instagram; reacting to this discovery, West posted a series of now-deleted tweets slamming Drake for his conduct.

The feud between American rap star Kanye West and his Canadian colleague and rival Drake appears to be back on track, as on New Year’s Eve, Ye stepped forward to confront what he considered a slight against his family.

According to reports, West called out Drake in a now-deleted tweet for following Kim Kardashian on Instagram, claiming that the move warrants a public apology.

Kanye West wants a public apology from Drake after following Kim Kardashian on Instagram 👀 pic.twitter.com/dWmYudGHYd — Rap Spotlights (@RSpotlights) 31 декабря 2018 г.

​Ye also insisted that Drake repeatedly ignored the “olive branches” he extended, and has been “trying to pick a fight” with Kanye “since the pool line” – a reference to Drake’s single Summer Sixteen that was released in 2016 and contains the following line: “I used to wanna be on Roc-A-Fella then I turned into Jay/Now I got a house in LA, now I got a bigger pool than Ye”.

Kanye West demands ‘public apology’ from Drake for following Kim Kardashian on Instagram https://t.co/GJjlK5gCU1 pic.twitter.com/673SqGxmNy — Ruth Wilkins (@RuthWil37957373) 1 января 2019 г.

​A number of Twitter users appeared amused by this turn of events, poking fun at Kanye’s reaction.

You should use the drone to spy on Drake pic.twitter.com/qCupGaUfbu — hamster boi (@lilgeorgewashin) 31 декабря 2018 г.

Drake played super smash bros with your wife ye — 🤧 (@NxtdoorHoes) 31 декабря 2018 г.

kanye be careful. If you keep talking about Drake then Milly Bobby brown is gonna come for you — Reid (@ReidZura) 31 декабря 2018 г.

Others, however, seemed nonplussed and asked the parties involved to "act mature."