Social Media Blows Up Over Jenny McCarthy's New Year's Eve Outfit Choice

Jenny McCarthy, an American TV personality and outspoken anti-vaccine activist, added an artistic touch to the Times Square vibe on New Year's Eve, but not everyone appreciated her surreal coat.

McCarthy, 46, who co-hosted the 2019 Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve in New York, lead the countdown to midnight, donning a coat with what looked like a really huge round-shaped furry collar that almost completely hid her head.

This odd-looking garment took viewers in the US by surprise — and triggered somewhat unexpected associations.

Jenny McCarthy dressed as a polar bears vagina #TimesSquare pic.twitter.com/jip8jVHwXi — John Teufel "NYC" 🆒🆗 (@JohnTeufelNYC) 1 января 2019 г.

"Why is Jenny McCarthy inside a polar bear's asshole?" another Twitterian inquired.

Others joked that the actress was wearing a pet cone or a "furry cone of shame", whatever that is.

Live look at Jenny McCarthy pic.twitter.com/DgsNol1PmK — Take156 (@Take_156) 1 января 2019 г.

Is it just me or is Jenny McCarthy wearing a furry cone of shame? — Connie Janowski (@cjanowski) 1 января 2019 г.

I thought it was a raccoons vagina. — Kyle Daine Picardo (@RevPicky86) 1 января 2019 г.

The former Playmate's son was diagnosed with autism when he was just two years old; she later claimed that it was caused by vaccination. Some contended that McCarthy, who was also filmed reporting from a bubble in Times Square, was in fact protecting herself from vaccine-preventable diseases.