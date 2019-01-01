Social Media Blows Up Over Jenny McCarthy's New Year's Eve Outfit Choice

McCarthy, 46, who co-hosted the 2019 Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve in New York, lead the countdown to midnight, donning a coat with what looked like a really huge round-shaped furry collar that almost completely hid her head.
This odd-looking garment took viewers in the US by surprise — and triggered somewhat unexpected associations.
Jenny McCarthy dressed as a polar bears vagina #TimesSquare pic.twitter.com/jip8jVHwXi— John Teufel "NYC" 🆒🆗 (@JohnTeufelNYC) 1 января 2019 г.
"Why is Jenny McCarthy inside a polar bear's asshole?" another Twitterian inquired.
Others joked that the actress was wearing a pet cone or a "furry cone of shame", whatever that is.
Live look at Jenny McCarthy pic.twitter.com/DgsNol1PmK— Take156 (@Take_156) 1 января 2019 г.
Is it just me or is Jenny McCarthy wearing a furry cone of shame?— Connie Janowski (@cjanowski) 1 января 2019 г.
I thought it was a raccoons vagina.— Kyle Daine Picardo (@RevPicky86) 1 января 2019 г.
The former Playmate's son was diagnosed with autism when he was just two years old; she later claimed that it was caused by vaccination. Some contended that McCarthy, who was also filmed reporting from a bubble in Times Square, was in fact protecting herself from vaccine-preventable diseases.
Jenny McCarthy hiding from vaccine-preventable diseases #NewYearsEve2018 pic.twitter.com/5czsU2ANaY— Patrick “The Princess Switch” Callahan (@schnitzelbitzel) 1 января 2019 г.
She doesn’t want to come out because she doesn’t want to be vaccinated.— VanGo (@LoisVango) 1 января 2019 г.
