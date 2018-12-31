Twitterstorm as Floyd Mayweather Floors Kickboxer Half His Weight in 2 Minutes

US boxing icon Floyd Mayweather beat a Japanese kickboxing star by a technical knockout on Monday after just two minutes of a New Year’s Eve “exhibition” bout, which essentially marked the boxing superstar’s anticipated return from retirement.The star earlier bragged about a win supposed to earn him a whopping $ 9 milllion.

Floyd Mayweather forcefully sent Tenshin Nasukawa, who is less than half as young as him, to the floor three times in the first round of the contest before his Japanese rival’s coach had to intervene to halt the fight.

The American boxer appeared not to have taken the fight seriously at first, grinning and letting his opponent attempt to take the lead, but minutes later, he attacked with a flurry of jabs and hooks targeted at the head of the 20-year-old. Nasukawa was ultimately left reeling again within just two minutes of the bout.

The rules were strictly defined, with kickboxer Nasukawa reportedly facing a $5 million fine if he directed an iconic kick at Mayweather. Only a knockout or a technical knockout was considered to be victory in what has been presented as an “exhibition” bout.

The discrepancy in the rules and Mayweather's dominance in terms of weight could naturally not go unnoticed on Twitter.

Floyd's reputation, however, wasn't disregarded, either:

