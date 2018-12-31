Twitter-Quake as Comedian Mocks Parkland Shooting Survivors in Leaked Tape

Slightly over a year ago, comedian Louis CK admitted to allegations of sexual misconduct shortly after five women stepped forward with accusations.

Leaked audio from a recent stand-up performance of Louis CK has been shared on social media, in which the disgraced comedian appeared to ridicule non-binary people and make jokes about survivors of the Parkland high school shooting in February 2018, Slate reported.

The authenticity of the tape is yet to be confirmed, but the audience can be heard laughing at his antics, as he took a dig genderqueers:

“They’re like royalty, they tell you what to call them. You should address me as they/them, because I identify as gender neutral. Ok, ok, you should address me as ‘there’, because I identify as a location. And the location is your mother’s c***”, he said in a high-pitched voice.

He went on to speak about the survivors of the Parkland massacre, which left 17 dead.

“They testify in front of Congress, these kids? What are they doing? You’re young! You should be crazy! You should be unhinged! Not in a suit. You’re not interesting. Because you went to a high school where kids got shot? Why does that mean I have to listen to you? Why does that make you interesting? You didn’t get shot. You pushed some fat kid in the way, and now I’ve got to listen to you talking?”

Many social media users were appalled by the tape, which is said to have been recorded during a performance on 16 December at the Long Island comedy club Governor’s, Slate reported.

#LouisCK’s new set apparently has a section attacking #nonbinary people. He thinks it’s wrong to use “they” as a singular pronoun. I, on the other hand, think it’s wrong to sexually assault people. — Emily C. Heath (@emilycheath) 31 December 2018

Some, however, defended Louis CK, saying that people have become too sensitive and shouldn’t be offended by comedy:

CK’s career went up in flames in November 2017 after he admitted to masturbating in front of several women who accused him of sexual misconduct.

“I have spent my long and lucky career talking and saying anything I want. I will now step back and take a long time to listen”, he wrote in a statement at the time.

Big companies, including Netflix, HBO, FX, and even his publicist dumped him following the scandal.