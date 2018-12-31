Twitter Abuzz as UK Media Fuel Rumours Meghan Markle Will Have Twins

Prince Harry and his wife, former US actress Meghan Markle, are getting ready to become parents in April. However, many are sure that there will be not one but two more royals. While some assume it is going to be a double arrival because of reports from “royal insiders”, others are judging by the size of the Duchess’ baby bump.

Sources close to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle suspect that the couple, who got married in May 2018, might become parents to twins, Daily Star reports. The rumours about the double arrival, the first one in the Royal family over the last 600 years since future King James I of Scotland and his brother, later deceased, were born, have been circulating over the last month. Many netizens have already concluded that two royal babies are on the way because the Duchess’ baby bump seemed unusually big, if not giant, to them. They have shared their assumptions on Twitter.

Megan Markle is either pregnant with twins or she got pregnant before her bump because that bump is HERE SIS!! 😍😍😍😍 — Boss #HATCGirl In Charge (@omolaramart) 18 декабря 2018 г.

I wonder if Meghan Markle is having twins. Her baby bump is growing so quickly. #GMA — Rain Goddess (@GivLivLuvGro) 12 декабря 2018 г.

Guess it is really safe to assume Meghan Markle is having twins cause that bump is hugeeeeee! pic.twitter.com/SLWfGglpX0 — Nola Marianna Ojomu (@NolaMarianna) 10 декабря 2018 г.

​Others took information from supernatural sources.

Had a dream Meghan Markle is having twins so this is my 2019 prediction back to bed I go — C (@clodavies0) 12 декабря 2018 г.

​While the gender of the baby, or babies, has not been announced yet, some have already make their suggestions.

I’m just gonna say it right now: Meghan Markle is going to have twins, one boy and one girl. — Albs (@AlbaMayo) 14 декабря 2018 г.

​However, some stayed away from the twins theory and slammed these assumptions.

Me: Chances to meet the Sussex twins.

Reality:0.0000%😭

Thanks to the racist press and the Markle. pic.twitter.com/Je0C3BDgj5 — DorisEliza💋 (@twice_doris) 16 декабря 2018 г.

it makes me SO MAD that people assume meghan markle is having twins just because she’s “carrying big for her gestation” like????? do people not realize we don’t actually know how far along she is and that every pregnant woman carries baby weight differently??? — lauren (@laurenthomas527) 15 декабря 2018 г.

​Some tried to turn their suspicions into monetary gain. In fact, the growing number of bids has prompted some bookmakers to stop taking bets on the Sussexes having twins, Star reports.

"Since the day began, the stream of bets has led us to believe that perhaps the punters — or an insider source — knows something more than we do", company Paddy Power’s spokesperson told the paper.