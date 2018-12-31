‘Most Beautiful Girl in the World’ Wins Title Again Decade Later

Thylane Blondeau, a teenaged model, won the title of “the most beautiful girl in the world” once again almost eleven years after being crowned as a child.

The young beauty, who is 17 years old, began her modelling career walking the runway for Jean Paul Gaultier at the age of four. Two years later, she gained world fame, when she was crowned as "the most beautiful girl" at the age of six.

The 100 Most Beautiful Faces of the Year annual awards list was revealed by TC Candler. In just two days a video of this year's winner- Thylane Blondeau — got two million views.

Thylane, in her turn, thanked her fans on Instagram: "I just can't believe it myself…thanks so much @tccandler and everyone who voted..I never thought i was once number one!! I'm thankful to all of you I really hope your having great holidays and spend nice Christmas with your family..all the best to all of you guys lots of love…"

Instagram users also expressed their support and congratulated the girl on her victory.

"You deserve it so much. you are ethereal and beautifully carved. Dang,I wish I was as pretty as you," wrote one user.

"I am so proud of you," said another one.

"You can be extremely proud of yourself and we all knew you're gonna make it. You deserve it more than anyone and I am so happy or WE ALL are so happy to have u as our idol…," added another user.

Nowadays, the teen, who is the daughter of Patrick Blondeau, a French footballer, and actress and fashion designer Veronika Loubry, has already managed to sign contracts with such giants of the fashion industry as L'Oréal, Dolce & Gabbana and Tommy Hilfiger as well as launch her own fashion line.