Maradona, Slipping Hillary & Sh*thole: 2018 Calendar in Gaffes & Memes

As the year 2018 is coming to an end, it’s time to remember the most epic moments over the past twelve months: from the greatest hits of Diego Maradona at the World Cup and the historic fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor to Theresa May’s dancing skills and Vladimir Putin-Mohammed bin Salman high five.

Enjoy the 2018 calendar in gaffes and memes:

January in Sh*thole

President Donald Trump’s reported remark about immigrants coming to the United States from “sh*thole countries” spurred thousands of memes, with Merriam-Webster Dictionary tweeting that the word was on the trending list:

📈Trending: Well, 💩. We don’t enter that one. — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) 11 January 2018

Just in case someone was wondering what a #shithole looked like. #Haiti (And it’s from my last vacation not assignment). pic.twitter.com/VyulKamAqq — Jacqueline Charles (@Jacquiecharles) 12 January 2018

Here's another picture of that #shithole for you. Though I have to admit, there's a lot to get sorted before the whole country can be this beautiful! pic.twitter.com/33o5q9Qv5x — Stephan Janssen (@stepjanssen) 12 January 2018

@realDonaldTrump let me introduce you to the shithole. This is #Haiti pic.twitter.com/JNkVop08R8 — JR Gaillot (@jrgaillot) 12 January 2018

February: Fire and Furry

UK Prime Minister Theresa May’s cat Larry had a furreal rendezvous with Palmerston, a cat from the Foreign Office headed by Boris Johnson at the time. The two mousers engaged in a dramatic battle, with a British correspondent suggesting that Larry lost the fight.

Drama at Downing Street this morning — Larry the cat has a face off with Palmerston from the Foreign Office. Fur and collar ripped off in the cat fight. @GMB pic.twitter.com/xGWUwZwlmO — Nick Dixon (@NickDixonITV) 16 February 2018

March: Hillary Clinton Takes Nasty Spill

During her trip to India, Hillary Clinton was caught on camera slipping and sliding on the stairs twice before eventually ditching her sandals to make it through the rest of her bumpy path.

What is it with Hillary and stairs? Clinton slips twice during trip to India — five months after she broke her toe in a London hotel.https://t.co/jOXXOeNqlb pic.twitter.com/bxG3M1XGzp — Ashraf Sherjan🏳 (@ASJBaloch) 13 March 2018

April: Mark Cyborgberg

No matter how grave Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s testimony before Congress on the Cambridge Analytica case might seem, social media users were left in tears of laughter, wondering if he was human and ridiculing what they called a booster seat.

There is a 100% chance Mark #Zuckerberg is a robot 😂 pic.twitter.com/KkXiInctXh — Mike Tokes (@MikeTokes) 11 April 2018

May: Be Best… Like Melania Trump

The US First Lady introduced her Be Best initiative to counter cyber bullying, and while the idea was for a noble cause, the choice of its name became a subject of controversy on social media. Netizens pointed to the grammatical structure of the phrase, suggesting that it would sound right if Melania Trump opted for “Be the Best”, “Be Better” or “Be Your Best”.

I think Melania was originally just going to put out the "Be Better" and call it hers, but Trump intercepted and said "No no, it has to be BEST. Everything with the Trump name is always BEST".



Pretty sure that's how it went. — MK Genest 🌊 (@MKGenest) 10 May 2018

“Be best” sounds like an entire campaign based on an autocorrect error — Aparna Nancherla (@aparnapkin) 7 May 2018

Be Best could be better. — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) 7 May 2018

June: Maradona Rules the Meme World

Legendary footballer Diego Maradona rocked the World Cup in Russia, going down in history as the most ardent supporter of the Argentine national team. He showed a full spectre of reactions – from hilariously dancing and cheering to desperately swearing on camera and flicking the birdie – and made netizens engender tonnes of epic memes.

Diego Maradona before the Argentina game vs after the Argentina game. 😳 pic.twitter.com/zwgJgJzkQe — Goal (@goal) 21 June 2018

The Maradona memes 😆 pic.twitter.com/F8EeJznzp3 — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) 27 June 2018

July: Angela Merkel and Naughty Bears

German Chancellor Angela Merkel unwittingly found herself in an awkward situation after being photographed in a Cologne kindergarten… with a pair of teddy bears in a somewhat sexually explicit pose.

So Mrs Merkel, do you also ride bear back? pic.twitter.com/mIWljV2gCy — Cheshire Gooner (@cheshiregooner) 19 July 2018

What are these bears doing behind Angela Merkel? (Times) pic.twitter.com/iiviV8S664 — MrsMills (@MrsMillsST) 19 July 2018

August: Theresa May Loses Herself to Dance

Theresa May showed the world she got the moves and danced twice during her three-day trip to South Africa, Kenya and Nigeria, having showed off uniquely angular, robot-style skills, which inevitably became meme fodder.

September: Bill Clinton Can’t Take His Eyes Off of Ariana Grande

Former US President Bill Clinton looked mesmerised while watching Ariana Grande, who wore a little black dress and high heels, outstandingly perform at Aretha Franklin’s memorial service. Unsurprisingly, his facial expression became a walking meme on social media.

Get you a man that looks at you like Bill Clinton looks at Ariana Grande. pic.twitter.com/I92PnVT3dm — Merry Ducks-mas (@aceapplebees) 31 August 2018

I just want to find someone who looks at me the way Bill Clinton looks at Ariana Grande's ass. #ArethaHomegoing #ArethaFranklinFuneral pic.twitter.com/7dTuLDlm4I — TJ Wharry (@tjwharry) 31 August 2018

October: When Khabib Met Conor

The much-hyped bout between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor in early October was immortalised by a Turkish graffiti artist, who depicted the moment of the Russian undefeated fighter choking out his Irish rival.

November: High Fives All the Way

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman found the most epic way to greet each other at the G-20 summit in Buenos Aires, exchanging a spectacular high-five.

Find someone who's as happy to see you as Putin is greeting Saudi Crown Prince MBS pic.twitter.com/fZ1TQAi342 — Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) 30 November 2018

December: Messy Hair Don’t Care – Juncker

December was marked by a now-viral video featuring touchy-feely-kissy Jean-Claude Juncker playfully messing up a female official’s hair, visibly leaving her confused and a bit embarrassed.

