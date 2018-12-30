Two Girls, One Foot: Netizens Suspect Kardashian X-Mas Card Was Faked

The cosy and touching card of the four Kardashian-Jenner sisters – 34-year-old Khloé, 39-year-old Kourtney, 21-year-old Kylie, and of course 38-year-old Kim – with their children – that the celebrity siblings posted on their Instagram account on Christmas to praise family love and congratulate their followers, has gained over 12 million likes so far.
CHRISTMAS 2018. This year we waited until the last minute to do a card. Schedules we’re changing, my husband was in and out of town. But The day of this card last minute realized we were all together so we had all of our kids come meet us. Kendall and my mom rushed to a meeting after this shoot so this is what we have! As many of us as possible! From our family to yours Merry Christmas 📸 @pierresnaps
While some rushed to click the “like” button or leave delighted comments, sharing love for their favourite celebrity clan, others scrupulously studied the shot, suspecting that something about it was faked. Netizens shared their suspicion online, insisting that the snap had been “insanely” photoshoped.
Some felt that the feet in the photo had been copied and pasted. The alleged foot swap earned its own thread on Reddit where users were debating the issue.
“Khloe's feet have been copied, flipped, and pasted onto the bottom of Kylie's pant legs”, one posted.
Other Redditers tried to prove the theory and gave a more detailed overview, saying that the line going down the exterior ankle on both of their right feet looked the same and that all the bumps seemed to be identical.
Some went even further, saying: “This is several photos stitched together. They likely couldn’t sit for the shoot together”.
