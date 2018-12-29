Free Willy: Firefighters Help Get Man's Penis Out of Car's Ball Bearing

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has just released its annual statistics on emergency room visits, which has revealed a mind-boggling list of objects pulled out of people’s orifices. But the bizarre fetish goes well beyond American soil.

A man from the Polish town of Świnoujście went to the hospital with an extraordinary problem: he had his penis stuck inside a car’s ball bearing, using it as an “unconventional sex toy”, Ladbible reported.

Doctors were left with no other choice but to call firefighters to the rescue, and it took them almost an hour to set the trapped willy free.

The man, who is said to be between 50 and 60, was then discharged, but briefed about where he shouldn’t put his "weak spot".

Most recently, the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) published its annual database of emergency room visits, showing that doctors have been pulling all sorts of weird objects from vaginas, male genitalia, bums, throats, noses, and ears.