Depp Dressed Like Captain Jack Sparrow Visits Oncology Centre in Paris (PHOTO)

Hollywood star Johnny Depp in the costume of Captain Jack Sparrow has visited patients at the Curie Institute in Paris, the centre is involved in the treatment of cancer patients.
The actor wished both young and adult patients happy holidays on 27 December and expressed support for them. The medical staff thanked the famous actor for the visit, commenting on it on Instagram.
Cet après-midi, #JackSparrow 👀 le plus célèbre de tous les pirates a rendu une visite surprise aux enfants et adolescents de notre service de #pédiatrie! Un formidable cadeau 🎁 deux jours après #Noël qui a fait la joie de tous: petits, grands, patients, familles, soignants, médecins et chercheurs. Immense merci à Johnny Depp pour son temps, son énergie, son réconfort et son engagement auprès des plus fragiles ❤️ #LutteContreLeCancer #Enfance
Johnny Depp is actively involved in charity work, while the amount of his donations has not been reported.
