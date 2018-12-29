Amazed Twitter Debates Whether Sesame Street’s Grover Dropped an F-Bomb

Twitter users noticed something rather unusual watching an episode of Sesame Street – something that sounds like the F-word was heard on the kids’ show.

Reminiscent of the earlier “Yanny or Laurel” craze, when listening to the six-second video titled "Seriously did Grover just drop the Fbomb??" people hear the muppet say either "Yes, yes, that's a f**king excellent idea" or "Yes, yes, that sounds like an excellent idea."

“May have just found next ‘Yanni or Laurel‘ soundbite thanks to my daughter’s obsession with Elmo,” a Redditor wrote on a thread that had already gotten more than 84,000 upvotes. Similar to that previous phenomenon, people are now obsessed with trying to figure out what Grover is actually saying.

the new Yanni v. Laurel?— some people swear they hear Grover saying, "that's a f**king excellent idea."



i'm one of those people and i can't stop laughing pic.twitter.com/b3OdPpvtYn — J.D. Durkin (@jiveDurkey) 27 декабря 2018 г.

Just saw this on reddit and it blew my mind. Is Grover saying "yes, yes, that's a f**king excellent idea" or "yes, yes that sounds like an excellent idea."



I can hear both depending on which one I'm thinking in my head! pic.twitter.com/TAYR6U94Ti — Evan Edinger (@EvanEdinger) 27 декабря 2018 г.

I think he says "that sounds like an excellent idea" but… that is not what it sounds like. — Philip Bump (@pbump) 25 ноября 2018 г.

​I hear Grover swearing. I don't believe Grover actually swore. I'm confused and will need some time with my thoughts as I try to figure this out. https://t.co/iihSlEfIPd

— Rob Marmet (@RobMarmet) 27 декабря 2018 г.

Many people are acknowledging that it’s possible to hear both versions of the line, claiming that it depends on how many times you’ve listened to it or even if you’re reading Grover’s lips. Some of the users have suggested that we only hear what we want to hear.

LOL. I heard the F bomb the first 10 times, then I stared at Grover's mouth and heard it correctly. #puppetlipreading https://t.co/2LrfxoEgCb — Brian McGuire (@brianrmcguire) 28 декабря 2018 г.

Nope. Grover didn't drop the F bomb on Sesame Street. Sorry. https://t.co/K5F2uvEu3j — Nick Gazerro #REPRESENT🇨🇦 (@RealNick98) 28 декабря 2018 г.

Others also noticed that Grover saying the F-word is an appropriate way to ring in the new year.

Grover dropping F bombs seems like the appropriate way to close out 2018. https://t.co/pUWxr5Nlmi — Ali Schultz (@alijsch) 28 декабря 2018 г.

Grover pout here dropping F bombs to start off my 2019.

Now I can't wait. This has gotta be a sign of a great year to come.



F 💣 https://t.co/Ddjlmja89K — John Di Bari (@dibari22) 28 декабря 2018 г.

