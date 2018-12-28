Register
    Happy holidays from all at the Black Forge Inn, Dublin 12.

    McGregor Buys a Round for an Irish Pub’s Visitors, Spends €4,000 in a Night

    © Photo: thenotoriousmma/instagra
    Fans of the "notorious" MMA fighter have had a bad year since their idol failed to win the championship belt in a fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov, but he didn’t fail to deliver the "proper" ad for his famous Irish whiskey, which some of his fans were not so happy about.

    Famous Irish mixed martial arts fighter, Conor McGregor, surprised visitors to the Black Forge Inn pub in Dublin on 24 December by appearing there with lots of bottles of his brand "Proper 12" whiskey and buying rounds of alcohol. According to the establishment's co-owner, Liam Flynn, cited by the Irish Mirror, the fighter spent some €4,000 in one night.

    "He bought a round for everybody in the pub. He's so decent it's unbelievable. He never forgot where he came from, which is the good thing about him", Flynn said.

    McGregor later posted photos of him and Flynn in the pub, showcasing the fighter's brand of whiskey and wishing everyone happy holydays.

    Many netizens were impressed by McGregor's generosity and asked to send them a bottle of his whiskey too.

    "My Man!", the user named yx_takahashi wrote.

    "Get some of that proper 12 sent to me can't get it where I am in England yet", wrote the user, named Mikehitchin.

    Others just wished him happy holidays.

    "Merry Christmas to you and your family! Cheers!", Bigbize wrote.

    "Looking well in this picture…. happy Xmas to you and your family…. have a "proper" Xmas..", Bowncolin added.

    Not all of his fans were so happy about McGregor's post, with many viewing it as an annoying ad.

    "Nobody cares about your whiskey dude", a user named Mattpodskoch.

    "Enough with the proper 12 posts!!!!", the user, named Gorancicsladan, added.

    UFC Fighter Conor McGregor
    © AP Photo/ John Locher
    Some of them alleged that the "Notorious" had exchanged his fighting skills and career to making a business based on his personal brand and drinking alcohol.

    "He understand [he's] not too good to fight. And now he starts to make a bizness. Poor boy", the user, named erik.bad, wrote.

    "You're happy with the money you made and just gonna end your career as a defeated champ that's it huh so what defeated you khahib or the alcohol?" a user named cristopherfloress wondered.

    On the other hand, some fans defended their "champ" by noting that it was smart of him to start capitalising on his brand, while he is still in demand as an athlete.

    "It's just business, relax dude. Suppose you're sick of Coca Cola too?", Ryangotsa argued.

    "I think he's doing the right thing the fight game takes its toll and most fighters end up broke unless they invest their money wisely. He's a smart man", general_jist added.

    Conor McGregor challenged the current lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov this year, but lost the fight by taping out of a choking grab. After the defeat he instantly suggested organising a rematch with the Russian rival. UFC head, Dana White, hasn't excludes such a scenario will take place, but noted that it was not the only option.  

