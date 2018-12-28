Register
17:03 GMT +328 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. President Donald Trump signs a cap while visiting U.S. troops at Ramstein Air Force Base, Germany, December 27, 2018

    Trump Blasts Media Over Alleging MAGA Hat Signing Session Could Break Army Rules

    © REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    US servicemen stationed in Iraq and Germany are suspected of violating the rules by bringing a symbol of Trump’s presidential campaign, MAGA hats, to a meeting with the US president during his surprise visit to American overseas bases.

    US President Donald Trump took to Twitter to defend American soldiers who brought MAGA hats to their meeting with the president in order to get them signed by the POTUS. Trump said that he couldn't say "no" to "brave young people" serving in the US armed forces. 

    He slammed CNN and other media from what he called "the Fake News Universe" for allegedly misreporting the case and rejected the notion that the hats had been distributed to US troops at the event. Earlier, retired Lt. Gen. Mark Hertling and Retired Rear Admiral John Kirby suggested on CNN that the soldiers could have violated the Hatch Act, which bars them from participating in political campaigning, by bringing MAGA hats to the meeting with Trump.

    READ MORE: President Trump, First Lady Make Surprise Visit to US Troops in Iraq (PHOTOS)

    Trump's attempt to defend the US servicemen caused a stir on social media, with many people arguing that they actually violated the rules with their actions…

    …and that he should have declined their request, citing these very rules.

    Some, however, didn't believe Trump's words about American soldiers bringing their own hats, suggesting that they wouldn't look so good if they weren't new.

    One twitterian suggested that the signing session was just a smart move by the servicemen, who may be willing to ensure a prosperous future by selling the hats at auctions at a later time.

    Many Trump supporters discarded the accusations against the US president as "noise" that had no bearing on his real achievements in the post.

    They also noted that the servicemen who were gladly coming to the meeting with Trump was a sign of how much support he actually has among US military personnel.

    Trump and First Lady Melania went on a surprise trip to Iraq on 26 December to visit US troops serving overseas. On his way back to the US, they also visited servicemen stationed at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

    Related:

    Iran Slams Trump's Visit to Iraq as Disrespect for Sovereignty - Reports
    Trump Makes Surprise Visit to Iraq as Stocks Rally for a Day...
    Trump Accidentally Reveals Secret SEAL Unit During Visit to Iraq
    Explosions Heard Near US Embassy in Iraq After Trump's Visit - Reports
    Trump's Surprise Visit to Iraq Disappoints America's Ruling Elite
    President Trump, First Lady Make Surprise Visit to US Troops in Iraq (PHOTOS)
    Tags:
    Twitter reaction, Twitter, Donald Trump, Germany, Iraq, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 22 - 28 December
    This Week in Pictures: 22 - 28 December
    Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
    Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse