Angelina Jolie Says She's 'Open' to Future in Politics, Sets Off Twitterstorm

After 11 years of serving as a UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador, Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie was appointed Special Envoy in 2012, having become an influential advocate on refugee and displacement matters.

In a wide-ranging interview with BBC’s Today programme, Angelina Jolie hinted that she may consider going into politics in the future.

“Honestly, if you asked me 20 years ago, I would have laughed. I really don’t know. I always say I will go where I am needed. I don’t know if I am fit for politics but then I’ve also joked that I don’t know if I have a skeleton left in my closet so I’m pretty open and out there. I can take a lot on the chin so that’s good”.

Will Angelina Jolie run for president one day? She says she can "get a lot done without a title" so "will stay quiet for now" #r4today https://t.co/DlzOiPfUp9 pic.twitter.com/FwLEYDBgHZ — BBC Radio 4 Today (@BBCr4today) 28 December 2018

Speaking of her work in the United Nations, she said that she can “get a lot done without a title and without it being about myself or my policies”.

Jolie added that “for now”, she would stay quiet.

When the host suggested that she could be on the list of some 30-40 Democrats running for the party’s presidential nomination, she didn’t say “no”, thanking him.

Jolie’s potential bid, however, didn’t cause much excitement on social media, with many saying that they were sick and tired of celebrities-turned-politicians:

Just what we need, another entitled Hollywood “star” telling everyone what she thinks. It’s not an audition sweetie!! — Happy Hen Helper (@hen_helper) 28 December 2018

Good god! Most of these celebrities are tedious bores. The sheer arrogance of these people to think that the real world beyond Hollywood actually cares about their views. — Christodgers (@christodgers) 28 December 2018

Wow.

Is there nothing this woman can't do!

(Well yes, actually; including act, manage a stable relationship, not get on people's nerves, not see how fatuous she is, etc.). — Chris Brennan (@chrispb13) 28 December 2018

This is not the first time that the Hollywood actress has publicly said that she might be considering pursuing a new career path.

“I am open. When you work as a humanitarian, you are conscious that politics have to be considered. Because if you really want to make an extreme change, they you have a responsibility. But I honestly don’t know in what role I would be more useful”, she told Vanity Fair in November 2014.