28 December 2018
    Angelina Jolie arrives at the Hollywood Film Awards at the Beverly Hilton hotel on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif

    Angelina Jolie Says She's 'Open' to Future in Politics, Sets Off Twitterstorm

    © AP Photo / Jordan Strauss/Invision
    After 11 years of serving as a UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador, Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie was appointed Special Envoy in 2012, having become an influential advocate on refugee and displacement matters.

    In a wide-ranging interview with BBC’s Today programme, Angelina Jolie hinted that she may consider going into politics in the future.

    “Honestly, if you asked me 20 years ago, I would have laughed. I really don’t know. I always say I will go where I am needed. I don’t know if I am fit for politics but then I’ve also joked that I don’t know if I have a skeleton left in my closet so I’m pretty open and out there. I can take a lot on the chin so that’s good”.

    Speaking of her work in the United Nations, she said that she can “get a lot done without a title and without it being about myself or my policies”.

    UNHCR Special Envoy Angelina Jolie visits the Old City in West Mosul, Iraq June 16, 2018
    © REUTERS / UNHCR/Andrew McConnell
    'You Can Smell the Bodies in Rubble:' Angelina Jolie Visits Mosul, Iraq Year After Daesh Ousted
    Jolie added that “for now”, she would stay quiet.

    When the host suggested that she could be on the list of some 30-40 Democrats running for the party’s presidential nomination, she didn’t say “no”, thanking him.

    Jolie’s potential bid, however, didn’t cause much excitement on social media, with many saying that they were sick and tired of celebrities-turned-politicians:

    This is not the first time that the Hollywood actress has publicly said that she might be considering pursuing a new career path.

    “I am open. When you work as a humanitarian, you are conscious that politics have to be considered. Because if you really want to make an extreme change, they you have a responsibility. But I honestly don’t know in what role I would be more useful”, she told Vanity Fair in November 2014.

