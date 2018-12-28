Register
15:29 GMT +328 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Britain's Prince William, left, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, second left, Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, right, arrive to attend the Christmas day service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham in Norfolk, England, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018.

    Royal Christmas Service Video Sparks Rumours About Markle-Prince William Spat

    © AP Photo / Frank Augstein
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 01

    The alleged row between the two princes’ wives, Kate and Meghan, has been fueled by numerous publications, citing unnamed sources close to the Royal family. The two couples appeared together during the traditional Christmas service, which propelled Twitter users to conclude something else was off in the kingdom.

    The video of the Fab Four, Prince William, his wife Catherine, Prince Harry and his spouse Meghan, departing from St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham after the traditional Christmas service along with Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles has left netizens arguing about a new alleged family feud.

    Some Twitter users felt there was something off between William and his brother’s wife, insisting it looked like he brushed her off.

    Some interpreted William fixing his scarf while Meghan seemingly addressed him as evidence of an “apparent dislike”.

    ​However, others suspected more of a brotherly feud, noting the two princes looked estranged.

    ​Some pointed at another sort of conspiracy and claimed the two ladies had ignored their husbands.

    ​The memes could not be avoided.

    ​However, this newly-“revealed” row didn’t seem to convince other users.

    ​Some tried to make it a point that the reports about Kate and Meghan’s alleged rift don’t hold water.

    ​This family gathering followed several months of rumours that the former US actress, who married into the British royal family, did not get on well with some of her new relatives. The UK tabloids fuelled the buzz with numerous leaks. According to these reports, Markle apparently upset Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, who "allegedly finds her sister-in-law 'bossy' and 'controlling'", which in turn led to a rift developing between Prince William and Prince Harry, the magazine Woman’s Day reported.

    READ MORE: Princess Diana's Butler Exposes Royal 'Pitfalls' for Meghan Markle — Report

    The outlet also claimed that Meghan had managed to gain a new and powerful enemy among the ranks of British royals as Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, was apparently less than pleased with Markle’s appearance and conduct at the British Fashion Awards.

    Even the recent gathering in Sandringham was put into question, as shortly before the holiday season, it was reported that William, his wife and their three children were going to pass on this traditional Christmas visit and spend time with the Middletons because of Kate’s estrangement with Meghan.

    Related:

    Prince Harry, Meghan Reportedly Turn Down Christmas at William & Kate's
    Kate Middleton Reveals Feelings on Meghan Markle's Pregnancy Amid Rumoured Spat
    VIDEO of Meghan Markle to be Used by Magazine to Appeal Payout to Kate Middleton
    Does the Queen of England Favor Meghan Markle Over Kate Middleton?
    Tags:
    social media reactions, Christmas vacation, UK royal family, church, Twitter, Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince William, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Eastern Allure: Stunning Participants of Oriental International Beauty Pageant
    Eastern Allure: Stunning Participants of Oriental International Beauty Pageant
    Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
    Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse