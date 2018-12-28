Royal Christmas Service Video Sparks Rumours About Markle-Prince William Spat

The alleged row between the two princes’ wives, Kate and Meghan, has been fueled by numerous publications, citing unnamed sources close to the Royal family. The two couples appeared together during the traditional Christmas service, which propelled Twitter users to conclude something else was off in the kingdom.

The video of the Fab Four, Prince William, his wife Catherine, Prince Harry and his spouse Meghan, departing from St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham after the traditional Christmas service along with Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles has left netizens arguing about a new alleged family feud.

Some Twitter users felt there was something off between William and his brother’s wife, insisting it looked like he brushed her off.

Some interpreted William fixing his scarf while Meghan seemingly addressed him as evidence of an “apparent dislike”.

William speech given to RAF in Cyprus was meant for Meghan! “All of this work is done without fanfare. You don't seek praise for your contribution. It's not about credit or recognition, it's just about service.” @RoyalFamily William apparent dislike of Meghan is validated!👍👌🌟 pic.twitter.com/y2COpWN8Mj — Wyatt Marie (@wittythinkerby) 28 декабря 2018 г.

Maybe my imagination but William seemed to ignore Meghan. And William and Harry did not interact with each other much. Something just seemed off between them. — Pam Ranberg (@PamRanberg) 25 декабря 2018 г.

This is very sad to see prince William ignoring Meghan, this is not how Diana brought him up, and wither he thinks she's wrong for harry he should b more respectful. Hope they sort this, — april burdett (@19babe69) 27 декабря 2018 г.

​However, others suspected more of a brotherly feud, noting the two princes looked estranged.

I never believed the tabloids not once between Meghan and Kate even though I poke fun at the stories sometimes. But I did see a little awkwardness between Harry and William. Maybe it's nothing #DuchessofSussex #duchessofcambridge pic.twitter.com/e8GeIVWqfV — Meghantruthexpse (@royallymegtruth) 25 декабря 2018 г.

​Some pointed at another sort of conspiracy and claimed the two ladies had ignored their husbands.

Meghan and Kate ignoring their husbands on the way out as well 😂❤️ pic.twitter.com/IGw8hlXjGj — aya (@androyaIty) 25 декабря 2018 г.

Kate: "I'm going to need the yoga moves as well"

Meghan: "girl are you sure William is ready for it? his whole scalp will be snatched right off after it

Kate: "he's already bald so let me just finish the job"

Meghan: "this is no roast chicken"#CaptionTheSussex #DuchessOfSussex pic.twitter.com/see1Qp9ke9 — Meghantruthexpse (@royallymegtruth) 26 декабря 2018 г.

​The memes could not be avoided.

​However, this newly-“revealed” row didn’t seem to convince other users.

OMG!!! Now the feud is between Meghan and William? pic.twitter.com/uxXVIKDr4V — LiberianGirl 🌻 (@troubleshade) 27 декабря 2018 г.

Prince William doesn’t look like he’s shunning Meghan to me. I watched the video, and while Meghan did look over at William, she did NOT try to talk to him. pic.twitter.com/SClJKLcdaO — alwaysinstyle (@alwaysinstyle5) 28 декабря 2018 г.

First the feud was between Harry & William; then it was between Meghan & Kate; then it was back to between Harry & William; and now it's between Meghan & William! Confused? Yep, Me too! 👀 I guess Baby Sussex and Baby Louis will feud next.🙄#FakeStories #MeghanMarkle #TeamMeghan — LadyVDFrances (@LadyVDFrances) 28 декабря 2018 г.

​Some tried to make it a point that the reports about Kate and Meghan’s alleged rift don’t hold water.

look at Meghan and Kate. but yeah they despise each other so much LOL 🙄 pic.twitter.com/cbiRr1DjRr — meghan markle (@meghansroyal) 25 декабря 2018 г.

Meghan: " get ready for the fake headlines later"

Kate: "let them Talk, by the way I tried the roast chicken recipe you gave and William slept like a lamb after dinner and Katey dessert 🙃

Meghan: "I told you girl, just season and roast"#CaptionTheSussex #DuchessOfSussex pic.twitter.com/6PaxtmuAMv — Meghantruthexpse (@royallymegtruth) 25 декабря 2018 г.

​This family gathering followed several months of rumours that the former US actress, who married into the British royal family, did not get on well with some of her new relatives. The UK tabloids fuelled the buzz with numerous leaks. According to these reports, Markle apparently upset Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, who "allegedly finds her sister-in-law 'bossy' and 'controlling'", which in turn led to a rift developing between Prince William and Prince Harry, the magazine Woman’s Day reported.

The outlet also claimed that Meghan had managed to gain a new and powerful enemy among the ranks of British royals as Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, was apparently less than pleased with Markle’s appearance and conduct at the British Fashion Awards.

Even the recent gathering in Sandringham was put into question, as shortly before the holiday season, it was reported that William, his wife and their three children were going to pass on this traditional Christmas visit and spend time with the Middletons because of Kate’s estrangement with Meghan.