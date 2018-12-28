Keira Knightley Reveals Only Reason Why She'd Like to Have Penis

Most recently, Keira Knightley starred in a biographical drama film, Colette, which tells the story of one of France’s most renowned female writers, who was famous for defying the boundaries of gender during La Belle Époque in Paris.

Speaking to The Guardian, Pirates of the Caribbean star Keira Knightley has shared that almost every character she has played “has tried to break out of that image of femininity”.

“I’ve never wanted a penis. Apart from to piss up a tree. Being able to do that standing up: so convenient. You can just whip it out and whatever. But the idea of something so vulnerable swinging between my legs, I think I’m all right without”, Knightley said.

The English actress described herself as a tomboy who was “obsessed” with The Godfather at age 11.

“I wanted to be Al Pacino and that’s where I was heading. The great parts are the guys’ parts. You don’t want to be the pretty girl in the corner or the mum being loveable and supportive. Of course, when you grow up you are, but you still want to have the adventures”.

Two months ago, Knightley left Disney fans shaken to the core as she revealed that she didn’t allow her 3-year-old daughter to watch such animated classics as Cinderella and The Little Mermaid.

The actress explained that the cartoons, beloved by adults and children all over the world, were not empowering to women: Cinderella “waits around for a rich guy to rescue her”, while The Little Mermaid gave her voice up for a man.