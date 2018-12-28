Netizens Claim Game of Thrones Dragons May Not Be Dragons at All

A Reddit user has pointed out that Daenerys Targaryen's dragons might not be dragons at all — they should have four legs and two wings, which they don't. Instead, her beloved beasts have two legs and two wings, which makes them wyverns.
The blunder has set off a major landslide on social media, with people verbally clashing over the matter. While some say that wyverns are still dragons, and that in the GOT universe the definition of a dragon is different…
Wyverns are still dragons.— Kindra Pring (@kinstellations) 26 December 2018
Would be Wyvern actually ye, but i think in the universe in which GoT takes place, the definition of dragon is just a different one, so it is therefore correct again — so basically it depends on which interpretation you want it to be pic.twitter.com/Ud1zu8Chei— Anna (@_Hatzl0Anna_) 27 December 2018
But in the world of a song of fire and ice, these are dragons.— Been, Vampire Lord (@Been395) 26 December 2018
Yeah they are technically right (4 legs v 2 legs) but mother of wyverns sounds LAME AF compared to mother of dragons.— Dylan Setser (@DofHouseSetser) 27 December 2018
…others insisted that the distinction between the two species was a matter of principle:
Dragon = 4 legs 2 wings— Nègre botaniste en herbe. 🏳️🌈🌺🖤🍃 (@_kanibe_) 2 December 2018
Wyvern = 2 legs 2 wings.
The confusion is often made, like in GoT or even in the Hobbit.
Dragons have 4 legs and wings grow from their shoulder blades. Wyvern have 2 back legs and 2 webbed front legs that allow them the ability to fly. Therefore, GoT's so called "dragons" are really wyvern. https://t.co/vGakq4oO3N— IKE (@IkeBretz) 26 December 2018
Wyverns. dragons have separate arms and wings.;)— Lasselelle (@Lasselelle) 26 December 2018
Theyre wyverns. Classic dragons have 4 legs and a pair of wings.— SolemnVisitor (@Silverfate003) 26 December 2018
The dragons are Wyverns, wyverns are a sub-spices of dragon, dragons have four legs, wyverns have two, dragons are more dangerous because they can use the two front claws/hands to grab things and to slash at things, and dragons are bigger. pic.twitter.com/phFmCqhCbC— Reece_Sutton (@dwarf545) 27 December 2018
Some couldn't resist ridiculing the eagle-eyed Reddit user's observation:
Outrageous — next they'll try to tell us that Game of Thrones isn't real history.— Chris Jags (@ChrisJagged) 26 December 2018
Yeah it’s not pic.twitter.com/0Jvi9q5TVw— Rosandro O Azevedo (@roaskywalker) 26 December 2018
Lmao y’all they’re iguanas 🦎— YeezyASMR (@YeezyAsmr) 27 December 2018
Game of Thrones will return for its 6-episode, 8th and final season in spring 2019.
