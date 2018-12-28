Register
06:10 GMT +328 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Jean-Jacques Savin, a former paratrooper, 71, works on the construction of a ship made from a barrel at the shipyard in Ares, southwestern France. Jean-Jacques Savin is attempting since December 26, 2018 to cross the Atlantic Ocean in a barrel only pushed by the ocean currents, from the Canary Islands to the Caribbean Sea.

    71-Years-Old Frenchman Boards a ‘Barrel’ to Cross Atlantic Ocean in 3 Months

    © AFP 2018 /
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Jean-Jacques Savin has departed on a journey across the Atlantic in a specially constructed barrel capsule, with the goal of crossing the Atlantic Ocean.

    Savin set off from El Hierro in Spain's Canary Islands on Wednesday aiming to complete his 4,500-kilometre (2,800-mile) journey to the Caribbean in only three months, the AFP reported.

    READ MORE: 'We Don't Know the Impact': Conservationists Fight Attempts to Mine Ocean Floor

    His ‘barrel’ is a three-meter (10-foot) long, 2.1-metre (seven-foot) wide resin-coated plywood capsule. According to Savin, his journey might assist oceanographers in their study of currents in the Atlantic Ocean.

    Savin, who funded the $66,000 trip through crowdfunding and a sponsor, described the expedition as a “crossing during which man isn't a captain of his ship, but a passenger of the ocean.” He reportedly is already 11 miles away from his initial departure point.

    His goal is to ultimately reach the Caribbean — either Barbados or the French islands of Martinique or Guadeloupe. The barrel is equipped with a kitchen area and a mattress with straps to keep him from being thrown by the sea. Savin also said that he has a bottle of Saint-Émilion red wine to celebrate his 72nd birthday in January.

    Related:

    'We Don't Know the Impact': Conservationists Fight Attempts to Mine Ocean Floor
    Chinese Submarine Tracked in the Indian Ocean in October - Indian Navy Chief
    Scientists Find the Source of Strange Seismic Rumbling in Indian Ocean - Report
    Majestic Deep-Sea 'Headless Chicken Monster' Spotted in Southern Ocean (VIDEO)
    Teenager Survives 49-Day Ordeal Adrift on Raft in Pacific Ocean
    Tags:
    Ocean, trip, voyage, sea, Caribbean, Atlantic Ocean
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Eastern Allure: Stunning Participants of Oriental International Beauty Pageant
    Eastern Allure: Stunning Participants of Oriental International Beauty Pageant
    Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
    Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse