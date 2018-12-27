Matter of Perspective: Kim Kardashian Stirs Twitter Storm With Her Feet (PHOTOS)

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has managed to once again captivate the attention of social media users by sharing photos of herself, though perhaps, not exactly the way she intended.
On December 26, Kardashian tweeted a series of photos taken at her family’s Christmas party.
Merry Christmas 🎄 pic.twitter.com/SQRHMpVrzq— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) 26 декабря 2018 г.
However, while many people went on to praise the good looks of Kim and her family members, some focused their attention on her toes and her choice of footwear.
her toes pic.twitter.com/cV9fkfOcTb— Frida🌻 (@fritalay23) 27 декабря 2018 г.
Kim you know those shoes dont fit pic.twitter.com/pQ65OKHpy7— Queen 🔞 (@lividbxtch) 27 декабря 2018 г.
kimberly NOel pic.twitter.com/SjDMozupGV— G (@g_weazy) 27 декабря 2018 г.
Kim Kardashian’s big toe is too big for her heels lol pic.twitter.com/O6JjdWxxtk— markie stevenson (@StevensonMarkie) 27 декабря 2018 г.
Earlier this week, Kim also managed to stir up her Twitterians as she sought their counsel on how to deal with her psoriasis problem.
