Matter of Perspective: Kim Kardashian Stirs Twitter Storm With Her Feet (PHOTOS)

Even as many of Kim's fans praised her appearance and the good looks of her children and husband in their Christmas family photos, posted by the star on Twitter, some opted to focus their attention on the lowest part of the photographs.

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has managed to once again captivate the attention of social media users by sharing photos of herself, though perhaps, not exactly the way she intended.

On December 26, Kardashian tweeted a series of photos taken at her family’s Christmas party.

​However, while many people went on to praise the good looks of Kim and her family members, some focused their attention on her toes and her choice of footwear.

Kim you know those shoes dont fit pic.twitter.com/pQ65OKHpy7 — Queen 🔞 (@lividbxtch) 27 декабря 2018 г.

Kim Kardashian’s big toe is too big for her heels lol pic.twitter.com/O6JjdWxxtk — markie stevenson (@StevensonMarkie) 27 декабря 2018 г.

Earlier this week, Kim also managed to stir up her Twitterians as she sought their counsel on how to deal with her psoriasis problem.

