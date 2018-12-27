Macaulay Culkin Announces His Hilarious New Middle Name After Online Vote

Once Hollywood's most popular kid, Macaulay Culkin has for a long time largely stayed away from the big screen, focusing on his comedy rock band the Pizza Underground. This Christmas, the former child star was not home alone, as he has adopted a recursive new middle name.

Macaulay Culkin gave arguably the most bizarre Christmas gift to his fans on Tuesday with a public announcement that he would be changing his middle name to… Macaulay Culkin. You got it right: his new name will be Macaulay Macaulay Culkin Culkin. Probably not the worst option, given that others were Shark Week, TheMcRibIsBack, and Publicity Stunt.

Merry Christmas to me, from all of you!



My new middle name has been chosen. You voted and the winner is clear.



In 2019 my new legal name will be:



Macaulay Macaulay Culkin Culkin.



It has a nice ring to it (if you like my name).#MerryChristmas — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) 25 декабря 2018 г.

Fans seemingly can't get enough of Macaulay. "Is it weird that I'm a 44-year-old straight man that blatantly has a crush on you? I don't think so", wrote a man under the handle Andrew Harris.

Sounds better in an echoing voice. — LindaJ (@LJ9111011) 25 декабря 2018 г.

Merry Merry Christmas Christmas — Jeremy Pardy (@JTPar) 25 декабря 2018 г.

It all started last month, when the 38-year-old declared on his own website BunnyEars that he would like to change his middle name (Carson), which he said he didn't even remember.

"My middle name is something dumb. Larry? Orange? Honestly, I can't even remember it. So I asked you all to send in some better options so I can go down to the court house and explain to a judge why I need to change my middle name to something cool".

Macaulay is used to making waves on social media. In a viral post that has hit close to 690,000 likes, he joked about his iconic role in Home Alone being a repellent from burglars on Christmas.

I feel bad about all the burglars who never had the confidence to rob a house on christmas thanks to me. — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) 23 декабря 2018 г.

He reprised his role of Kevin McCallister from Home Alone for a Google Assistant holiday ad, where he recreated several scenes from the 1990 movie, including shaving, jumping on the bed, and watching a film while asking Google to set reminders.