Insta King: Exo's Chanyeol is Now the Most-Followed K-Pop Idol on Instagram

The popular boy band member stole the crown from G-Dragon, the leader of Big Bang, who had been the most-followed South Korean celebrity on Instagram for around four years.

Park Chan-yeol, commonly known as Chanyeol, a member of the Exo K-Pop boy band, has reached 16.1 million followers on Instagram, becoming the most-followed South Korean celebrity on the popular social network.

​​Exo recently released their latest album, "Don't Mess Up My Tempo", which received over 1.1 million pre-orders in the run-up to its official release. On November 17, the album made its debut on the US Billboard 200.

Chanyeol has now surpassed the previous king of Instagram, G-Dragon, who had been the most-followed K-Pop idol since 2014. G-Dragon, the leader of one of the most influential K-Pop bands — Big Bang — is currently doing his compulsory national military service.