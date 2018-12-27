Insta King: Exo's Chanyeol is Now the Most-Followed K-Pop Idol on Instagram

Park Chan-yeol, commonly known as Chanyeol, a member of the Exo K-Pop boy band, has reached 16.1 million followers on Instagram, becoming the most-followed South Korean celebrity on the popular social network.
CHANYEOL is NOW officially the most followed korean person on instagram!!!!!! congratulations real__pcy!🥇👑 pic.twitter.com/pbN369y8w8— chanyeol pics (@pcysarchive) December 26, 2018
Chanyeol flexing on Instagram: a thread— 𝐝𝐞𝐪𝐚. miles morales is my son (@zkdloeyy) December 26, 2018
Since Chanyeol is now officially the most followed kidol on ig, I'm going to make a thread of all the times he flexed on there, showing his multiple talents pic.twitter.com/hMJVFU6yZl
Exo recently released their latest album, "Don't Mess Up My Tempo", which received over 1.1 million pre-orders in the run-up to its official release. On November 17, the album made its debut on the US Billboard 200.
Chanyeol has now surpassed the previous king of Instagram, G-Dragon, who had been the most-followed K-Pop idol since 2014. G-Dragon, the leader of one of the most influential K-Pop bands — Big Bang — is currently doing his compulsory national military service.
