WATCH US Athlete Try to Do Burpees in Full Bomb Suit

Probably invigorated by the recent trip of US President Donald Trump and his wife to Iraq, a US athlete visiting troops in Afghanistan staged a playful workout session in a full bomb disposal suit.

Mat Fraser, a three-time defending CrossFit Games champ who is currently on a tour visiting US troops in Afghanistan, has shared a video of a tongue-in-cheek challenge at a military base.

The athlete, wearing a full bomb suit, is executing a burpee — or at least trying to — as the equipment typically weighs upwards of nearly 35 kg. He eagerly falls into the front-leaning rest position, but apparently struggles to stand back up, with his butt sticking up a little bit too much.

He eventually gets up, while a man in the background can be heard counting, "One!" and triggering a barrage of laughter. Whether Mat did more than one burpee remains a mystery, but what is clear is that he had lots of fun.