Social Media Abuzz After News of Cyrus-Hemsworth Marriage

American pop-singer Miley Cyrus has confirmed her marriage to her beloved Liam Hemsworth, an Australian actor, on her official social media accounts.

The pop diva shared images of her happiness on her Instagram and Twitter accounts with the caption "10 years later…". Pictures show the happy couple embracing during the ceremony.

The wedding ceremony was small and attended only by members of the family and close friends, according to the BBC news outlet.

The reaction of netizens, for the most part, was highly positive, as they expressed their happiness for the couple and supported them with warm words. The love story of the Cyrus-Hemsworth couple began almost 10 years ago, when the two young people first met on the set of "The Last Song" and started dating. Their relationship has been tested many times, but finally came to a happy ending, or rather a new beginning.