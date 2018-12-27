Young Crewman of Royal Caribbean Goes Overboard on Cruise Ship - Reports

The US Coast Guard is searching for a crew member of the "Harmony of the Seas" ship, who went missing on Christmas night. The crewman went overboard from a Royal Caribbean cruise liner about 300 miles off Puerto Rico, local media reported, citing officials.

The crewman, Arron Hough, who is 20-years-old, was a performer in the musical "Grease" on Harmony of the Seas, according to Hough's Twitter account.

Royal Caribbean International confirmed that the British member of the entertainment team didn't report to work as scheduled on December 25, according to Sky News outlet.

Home for the next 90000 years pic.twitter.com/P73NjUpaiy — Arron Luke Hough (@Arronhoughxox) 20 ноября 2018 г.

The company added: "We are saddened to report that after a review of the ship's closed-circuit camera footage, he was observed entering an area on Deck 5 at around 4am and was not seen again."

"Local authorities were notified and a ship-wide search for the crew member was conducted."

The company also said: "Our Care Team is providing support to the family and friends of our colleague, and our thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time."

At the moment, "Harmony of the Seas" is continuing on its regularly scheduled 7-night itinerary.