Register
00:37 GMT +327 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Texas Man Confronted for Racist Rant Over Arabs and Democrats

    WATCH: Texas Man Confronted for Racist Rant Over Arabs, Democrats

    © Twitter/Simar
    Viral
    Get short URL
    102

    A video of an unidentified man in Dallas, Texas, being confronted by bystanders for losing his temper at a woman in a Macy’s store for speaking Arabic has gone viral.

    The video, which was shared Wednesday by Twitter user "Simar," is captioned, "This racist man told a woman that she should go back to where she came from & not speak Arabic at Macy's over the holidays. Two different allies stood up for the woman & confronted him. Twitter, do your thing & applaud these allies & help expose this man."

    ​The video starts off with an unidentified customer telling the man, "You're being mean to her."

    "Are you a bunch of Democrats? Yeah, a bunch of Democrats," he retorts. 

    Buildings line the shore of Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands, Friday, May 17, 2013.
    © AP Photo/ Todd Vansickle
    WATCH: Video Shows Trump-Loving Woman Using N-word in Racist Rant

    "All you Arabs and Democrats, just go back where you came from," he adds, after being asked by multiple customers to leave the store.

    "Well, she's making a big stand, why don't I?" the man says about one of the bystanders.

    "I cannot see how so many Arabs came out of the woodwork," he continues. Meanwhile, in the midst of all the chaos, a Macy's attendant is seen giving him information on another cash register where he can check out.

    "Dude, you're the snowflake here," another bystander is heard saying, to which the man retorts, "F**k you. Put me on YouTube," before the video cuts off. 

    Delta Air Lines jets parked at John F. Kennedy International Airport
    © AP Photo / Mark Lennihan
    Delta Passenger Busted in US on Thanksgiving for Anti-Semitic Rant (VIDEO)

    Twitter user "Samar" also shared screenshots by user "@rickyy_____" purporting to offer a narrative of the events "in the words of the person who filmed this."

    "Background on the video to clear confusion: the man had been hostile, but no one paid attention until he started insulting the woman because of her ethnicity/language," the screenshot begins.

    "I decided to record after he threatened to call the cops to have proof the employee did nothing wrong. I also believe a police report was filed for him continually harassing people, but the dude left so one one knew his info. I just want to help find the guy to help, but don't dox him. If you have any info, DM me pls."

    Related:

    WATCH Havoc, People Lying on Road After Bus Ramming in China (GRAPHIC)
    'Open-Minded': WATCH S African Musician Play Guitar During Brain Surgery
    WATCH: Video Shows Trump-Loving Woman Using N-word in Racist Rant
    WATCH Car Take Flight in Tunnel, Crashing Into Ceiling at Full Force
    Ain't No Mountain High Enough: WATCH Man Climb Christmas Tree Near White House
    Tags:
    viral, Twitter, Racist Rant, racist, Texas, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Capital Charm: Meet the Gorgeous Contestants of Miss Moscow 2018 Beauty Pageant
    Capital Charm: Meet the Gorgeous Contestants of Miss Moscow 2018 Beauty Pageant
    Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
    Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse