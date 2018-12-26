Twitter Roasts Trump for Doubting Santa's Existence in Chat With Little Girl

While many social media users weren’t amused with the way Trump spoke to Collman, the girl’s parents insisted that they have "no issue" with the president’s conduct.

Donald Trump expressed disbelief that a 7-year old girl from South Carolina, named Collman Lloyd, still thought Santa Claus is real, as the president conversed with her on the phone on Christmas Eve.

The conversation took place when Trump and his wife, Melania, were taking calls from American children who were trying to reach NORAD, which, as per tradition, officially tracks Santa’s movements around the world on Christmas.

During their chat, Collman mentioned that she intends to leave some cookies out for Santa, prompting the president to ask if she is "a believer in Santa", which she confirmed.

"Cause at seven, it's marginal, right?" Trump inquired, and when the girl replied to him "Yes, sir", he told her to "just enjoy" herself.

As the exchange went viral, a number of Twitter users were quick to criticise Trump for his conduct during this conversation.

Glad to hear that. We are sorry there’s a Grinch in the White House. Merry Christmas! — Matt Coskren (@mcsnepats03) 26 декабря 2018 г.

To be clear:



Trump asked a 7 year old little girl WHO HAD CALLED A TELEPHONE NUMBER TO CHECK ON SANTA whether she believed in Santa.



She said, “Yes, sir.”



THEN he asked, further emphasizing non-belief, “Because at 7, it’s marginal, right?”



Trump is a sadist. — Leah McElrath (@leahmcelrath) 26 декабря 2018 г.

He made a mess out of Christmas now too. Next? 🙄 — ᖇ𝔢𝓋é 𝑅❁𝑔𝑒𝓇𝓈 🌊 𝕣𝕒𝕙-𝕧ā𝕪 (@Reve_Rogers) 26 декабря 2018 г.

@realDonaldTrump



Unbelievable he can’t even talk intelligently to a seven year old child on Christmas Day this is one of the most important days in a child’s life and he says its marginal to a seven year old about Christmas and Santa #ResignNow — CommonSense (@CommonSense316) 26 декабря 2018 г.

Collman’s parents, however, said they have no issue with the way the US president talked to their daughter, with her father, Donald J. Lloyd, claiming that he would’ve used similar language in such a conversation.

"I think it’s crazy it became a big deal. It’s Christmastime. I’d love to keep politics out of Christmas. It didn’t bother me — I like to talk to my kids like adults," he told BuzzFeed.