Sole Survivor of Indonesian Music Group Hit by Tsunami Buries His Wife

The frontman for the pop band "Seventeen", Riefian Fajarsyah, the only survivor of a tsunami which hit the coastal area in Pandeglang regency and the beaches around the Sunda Strait last week, buried his young wife just a day after the funerals of his bandmates.

The Indonesian pop group Seventeen was devastated by a tsunami wave during an open-air concert in the city of Tanjung Lesung, Indonesia, last week. The incident occurred during a beachfront performance, when water destroyed the stage while the group was performing on it. Local media had earlier reported that the wife of the band's frontman, Dylan Sahara, was missing, while two bandmates were reported dead.

Riefian Fajarsyah posted a video of himself stroking the white coffin of his wife, Dylan Sahara, an actress and TV personality, in her hometown of Ponorogo as well as heartbreaking Instagram posts dedicated to his wife.

"How can I live without you, Dylan Sahara?" the singer wrote on his Instagram account.

"Thank you guys for your prayers. Only God can repay your kindness. Please send prayers for my wife Dylan so she will be at peace," he added.

According to the New York Post, the day before the lead singer of the band buried his wife, he visited the funerals of his three bandmates, who were also killed by the tsunami.