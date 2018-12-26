Sole Survivor of Indonesian Music Group Hit by Tsunami Buries His Wife

The Indonesian pop group Seventeen was devastated by a tsunami wave during an open-air concert in the city of Tanjung Lesung, Indonesia, last week. The incident occurred during a beachfront performance, when water destroyed the stage while the group was performing on it. Local media had earlier reported that the wife of the band's frontman, Dylan Sahara, was missing, while two bandmates were reported dead.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
. Istriku memang bukan manusia yang sempurna, begitupun aku. Tapi dia ga pernah berhenti buat terus terus menjadi istri yang baik, i know you have tried your best and it’s not easy for you, but you did it baby. Dan buatku memang dia adalah istri terbaik yang mungkin diberikan Allah buatku, I couldn’t ask for more ya Allah • Mewakili istriku aku memohon maaf sebesar2nya kepada teman, sahabat, keluarga, saudara atau siapapun yang pernah mengenal Dylan. Mohon diikhlaskan jikalau ada kata atau perbuatan yang kurang berkenan • Sayang, Allah mempertemukan kita, Allah pula yang memisahkan kita. Doain suamimu agar menjadi suami yang sholeh, biar aku bisa menuntut hak ku buat berpasangan denganmu di akhirat nanti untuk selamanya. Cuma Allah yang tau seberapa besar apa yang aku rasain ke kamu sayang I love you @dylan_sahara
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Muka berseri karena bahagia atau karena kulit cerah? Tebak 😆 • • Tentunya karena perawatan di @myclickhouse, kulit semakin sehat, cerah, dan awet muda. Yang pasti makin bersih dan kinclong. Sebelum dan sesudah liburan aku rutin ke siniii. Yuk ke @myclickhouse! ❤️✨ #sudahkeclickhouse
"How can I live without you, Dylan Sahara?" the singer wrote on his Instagram account.
"Thank you guys for your prayers. Only God can repay your kindness. Please send prayers for my wife Dylan so she will be at peace," he added.
READ MORE: WATCH Tsunami Wash Away Music Group From Stage in Indonesia
According to the New York Post, the day before the lead singer of the band buried his wife, he visited the funerals of his three bandmates, who were also killed by the tsunami.
All comments
Show new comments (0)