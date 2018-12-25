WATCH French Soldier Collapse During Macron's Meeting With Troops in Africa

A French serviceman, who was standing right next to Emmanuel Macron on the stage as the latter delivered a speech to the French military contingent in Chad, suddenly fainted and collapsed, with the whole incident being captured by a live feed on Macron’s official Twitter account.
The incident occurred after Macron finished his speech, which lasted for about 20 minutes, and the troops onstage were singing the French national anthem.
French soldier faints during La Marseillaise after #Macron speech https://t.co/hwrFLh4fxC pic.twitter.com/VNiZmRTej8— RT (@RT_com) 25 декабря 2018 г.
