MerryChrismas: Confusion as Misspelled Hashtag Takes Over Twitter

It remains unclear whether users worldwide are celebrating the birth of a Chris - or looking to get más Chris - but the fact is a wrongly spelled hashtag has been among the most popular on social media.

#MerryChrismas (yes, you read that right) is the third-highest trending hashtag on Twitter, as believers across the globe are celebrating the nativity of Jesus Christ.

Grammar-savvy Twitterians have been scratching their heads over the new way of spelling the Christmas greeting. Some are even having doubts about whether they got it right in the past.

the top trending hashtag rn is #MerryChrismas & it had me thinking for a min that i’d been spelling it wrong all my life #MerryChristmas — rachel (@rachelll_7) 25 декабря 2018 г.

#MerryChrismas this hashtag has over 70k tweets and its spelled wrong lmao



merryCHRISmas — Skulker (@ZoneSkulker) 25 декабря 2018 г.

"Who's Chris?" another perplexed user has inquired.

Others appear to be more confident about the correct spelling, with people expressing "deep sadness" over this year's trend.

Deeply saddened that I see this incorrectly spelled hashtag trending in the Philippines.

This is what "forgetting the reason for the season" really means. 😧

It's "Christ" people. Today we celebrate Jesus' birthday.#MerryChrismas — metawolfosis (@metaWOLFosis) 25 декабря 2018 г.