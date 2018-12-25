Register
10:53 GMT +325 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    TV4 Nyhetsmorgon

    Swedish TV in a Pickle Over Celebrating 'Christmas Classics' With Muslim Cook

    © Photo: Nyhetsmorgon
    Viral
    Get short URL
    120

    Having celebrated the Midsummer holiday with "traditional" kebab cooked by a veiled Muslim food blogger earlier this year, Swedish national broadcaster SVT has taken another step toward diversity by inviting a Muslim guest to celebrate Christmas.

    For its Christmas cooking session, SVT invited a hijab-wearing Muslim celebrity cook who doesn't celebrate the Christian holiday to bake "Christmas classics".

    "Of course, you don't celebrate Christmas, because you are a Muslim", program leader Anders Pihlblad told his guest Camilla Hamid.

    "No", Hamid replied, pointing out that she nevertheless appreciates the Christmastide atmosphere. "One can choose what one can relate to, what one likes. I love everything that has to do with Christmas baking", Hamid declared.

    The host went on to celebrate multiculturalism and admitted that he likes it when different cultures "borrow from each other". When Pihlblad inquired whether his guest's Muslim family had taken on any Christian traditions, Camilla Hamid called the mutual borrowing "lovely" and replied that "snacks" and "lights" were particularly cosy.

    READ MORE: Swedish Newspaper Scolded for Renaming Christmas 'Winter Celebration'

    Some viewers took to social media to vent their displeasure at SVT's policy.

    "If you watch TV4's morning news, you have yourself to blame, it is completely useless", one user wrote on Facebook.

    Some went even so far as to suggest that SVT was "spitting on the Christian tradition".

    Others expressed their discontent with the recent decision by the Swedish parliament to replace the TV license with a mandatory tax constituting 1 percent of one's income, regardless of whether you own a TV or not.

    In 2016, Camilla Hamid won the Swedish food blog award for the best baking and dessert blog. By her own admission, she has been baking "as long as she can remember". She is the author of My Kitchen Stories blog.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    Hej 👋🏼 Jag är så glad över att ni är så många nya som hittat hit. Varmt välkomna! Och till alla som hängt här tillsammmans med mig i flera år eller månader, tack för att ni stöttar mig i vått och torrt. Det var länge sen jag presenterade mig själv och jag vill gärna lära känna alla er bättre. Jag heter Camilla Hamid och är en 26-årig tvåbarnsmamma och fru till en man (som inte gillar fika 😂🤦🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️) sen sju år tillbaka. Jag har bakat så länge jag kan minnas och allt jag kan inom bakning har jag lärt mig helt själv. Det härliga med bakning är ju att man liksom aldrig är färdig, det finns alltid något nytt att lära sig. När jag inte står och bakar i mitt eget kök och tar fram recept till min blogg (som är en av Sveriges mest välbesökta bakbloggar 🙈🙊) så är jag hemkunskapslärare till världens bästa elever. Det finns två saker som inspirerar mig mest: mina elever och ni ❤️ Så berätta mer om dig själv: vad heter du, vad gör du om dagarna, vad gillar du att baka och hur hittade du hit? Jag ser så mycket fram emot att läsa och lära känna er bättre. Kram ❤️

    Публикация от Camilla Hamid (@mykitchenstories.se) 20 Дек 2018 в 1:07 PST

    Sveriges Television, or SVT, is the Swedish national public television broadcaster, funded by a public service tax on personal income and largely modelled after BBC.

    This past Midsummer, a traditional Scandinavian holiday, SVT got into a pickle by airing a similarly-minded diversity-themed piece with yet another Muslim cook preparing "traditional" kebab.

    Related:

    Sweden's 'Man-Free' Feminist Festival Ruled Discriminatory
    Sweden Shuts Down Controversial Equality Body Run Exclusively by Women
    Church of Sweden Shamed for Hailing Girl With Asperger's as 'Jesus's Successor'
    Tags:
    Islam, Christmas, SVT, Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Brides During Mass Wedding Ceremony in India
    Multiplying Happiness: Mass Wedding Ceremony in India (PHOTOS)
    Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
    Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
    Santa Claus - 2018
    Main Gift Giver
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse