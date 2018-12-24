Celebrity SOS: Kim Kardashian Asks Twitter to Help Her Fight Psoriasis

Kardashian’s fans were quick to suggest a variety of options to her, ranging from dietary advice to different types of medication.

Social media celebrity and reality TV star Kim Kardashian has turned to her fans for help with a skin condition she’s suffering from.

In a tweet she posted on Sunday, Kardashian, well known for racy photos of herself she frequently posts on Instagram, claimed that she urgently needs medication to deal with her psoriasis which she "can’t even cover it at this point", and sought her audience’s counsel on this matter.

I think the time has come I start a medication for psoriasis. I’ve never seen it like this before and I can’t even cover it at this point. It’s taken over my body. Has anyone tried a medication for psoriasis & what kind works best? Need help ASAP!!! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 24, 2018

Many of Kardashian’s fans rushed to offer their assistance, suggesting various medications and providing dietary advice.

COSENTYX INJECTIONS!! You only need to do it once a month. I’ve tried Otezla and Humira and they both stopped working. I’ve been on Cosentyx for years and my skin went from being severely effected from head to toe to being perfectly clear 😍 — A (@aballer37) December 24, 2018

25+ yrs of Dyshidrotic eczema & scalp psoriasis…I tried every prescription ointment, salve, lotion, steroid treatment….nothing really helped long term. I go #LCHF & #carnivore…my skin clears up. 1st time in decades no blisters and open sores on hands & feet. #meatheals pic.twitter.com/Rkkfeq93xe — Jay Bart Simmons (@SimmonsBart) December 24, 2018

Go vegan, will completely help your skin 🙌🏽🌱🌱🌱 — Delilah Moody 🌱 (@LilaMoody) December 24, 2018

Some, however, claimed that "there’s no cure", and that the disease might eventually "lead onto psoriatic arthritis if not controlled".