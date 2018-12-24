Victoria ‘Very Lucky Lady' as David Beckham Roasts His Chestnuts Topless

England's former football superstar and current President of Inter Miami CF, David Beckham shares some of festive Christmas spirit ahead of the holiday season on his Instagram page to the joy of his 53 million followers.

"Good Morning and Happy Christmas Eve.. Can you tell I'm slightly excited chestnuts roasting on an open fire and all that," Beckham wrote.

The caption accompanied a photo of the former football player topless in front of an open fire and wearing reindeer antlers.

Fans were overjoyed with David Beckham stripping for a Christmas Instagram post, with the photograph getting over 1,7 million likes.

The comments section featured followers calling Beckham a "different breed of man" and warning each other to "control your saliva please."

Some even argued that a topless Mr. Beckham would be "a nice Christmas present to wake up to!"

The ex-sportsman is followed by almost twice as many users on Instagram as his wife, Victoria Beckham.

© Photo: Instagram, Victoria Beckham Victoria Beckham and son Romeo

The former Spice Girl has also shared festive images, including members of the Beckham clan.