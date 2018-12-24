Register
01:21 GMT +324 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Actress Hayley Atwell poses for photographers upon arrival at the UK premiere of the film 'The Children Act', in a central London cinema, Thursday, Aug 16, 2018

    Avengers Star Hayley Atwell Nude Selfie Leaked on X-Rated Iranian Website

    © AP Photo / Joel C Ryan
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 21

    Hackers claim they will upload more images of the Hollywood star soon.

    A nude selfie of Hollywood actress Hayley Atwell was posted by an X-rated website, the Daily Mail reported Sunday.

    The nude image of Atwell, 36, best known for her numerous roles as Peggy Carter in the Marvel's Avengers movie franchise, was posted by Tehran-based CelebJihad website, which claims that it "specialise in explicit celebrity leaks," according to the Daily Mirror.

    The Iranian-based website, which goes under a motto: "explosive celebrity gossip from Islamic extremists," stated that the selfie was "leaked to the Web as part of a preview for the upcoming leaking of her full set."

    iPhone XS Plus
    © Photo: apple-iphone.ru
    Details of New Apple Products Leaked Days Before Official Release
    While the photo in question only shows half of the actress' face, the website provides a what it calls a "photo proof" of Atwell's identity, by pointing out a double earring similar to one that Atwell wore during an earlier photoshoot this year.

    Hayley is only the latest in a string of female celebrities whose nude photos have been leaked to the internet in recent years. In 2014, Apple's iCloud servers suffered a massive hack, and photos of a numerous celebrities including Hunger Games star Jennifer Lawrence were posted online in what has been dubbed "The Fappening," (slang for ‘fap,' meaning masturbation) or "Celebgate."

    The hacker responsible for the 2014 leak — later identified as Edward Majerczyk — was given a nine-month jail sentence in January 2017, the Daily Mail reported.

    In 2017, another round of hacks revealed photos of "50 Shades of Grey" actor Dakota Johnson, Californication's Addison Timlin, golfing legend Tiger Woods and athlete Lindsey Vonn, alongside other stars such as Kristen Stewart and Katharine McPhee, earning the title: "The Fappening 2.0."

    CelebJihad's owner, who goes under the mock name of "Durka Durka Mohammed," (from the comedy satire puppet movie ‘Team America') says the reason they publish nude selfies is to "expose the vile celebrity harlots for what they truly are."

    "We have long suspected that heathen Hollywood is filled with these sorts of dens of vile lesbodyking, but thanks to these leaked photos we now have indisputable proof," the website wrote after leaking photos of Dakota Johnson and Addison Timlin posing together nude in a shower.

    Related:

    'Sex Sells': Ariana Grande Clashes With Piers Morgan Over Nude PHOTO
    'FLOTITS': Bette Midler Stirs Up Twitter With Melania's Nude PHOTO
    Forgive Me Father: Scotland Nude Cleaning Company 'Dirties' Minds
    Kim Kardashian Blasted for Posting Photo of Nude Woman After Pittsburgh Massacre
    'Cheek to Cheek Heaven' for Cinema Buffs: Israel Hosts First Nude Movie Event
    Kendall Jenner Teases Nude Ambition in Jaw-Dropping Bedroom Snaps (PHOTOS)
    Baywatch Bombshell Flaunts Nude Body Under Flasher Mac (PHOTOS)
    Tags:
    nude photos, leak, celebrity, Hayley Atwell, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Back in the USSR: How People Used to Ring in the New Year
    Back in the USSR: How People Used to Ring in the New Year
    Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
    Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
    Santa Claus - 2018
    Main Gift Giver
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse