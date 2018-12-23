UK Envoy Under Fire for Saying Girls' Killing 'Doesn't Change Beauty of Morocco'

Two backpackers, 28-year-old Maren Ueland from Norway and 24-year-old Louisa Vesterager Jespersen from Denmark, were brutally murdered while they were hiking in the Atlas Mountains. Over a dozen suspects have been arrested, several of them even pledged allegiance to Daesh* in a video now circulating on social media.

Like other public figures, the UK Ambassador to Morocco Thomas Reilly took to Twitter to express his condolences and dismay over the killing of the young tourists from Scandinavia, one of whom was beheaded. However, his attempt to call for resistance in face of terrorism and not to “over-react” has prompted a storm of outraged comments.

#Morocco murder video authenticated. Terrorism is irreligious no religion or other excuse justifies it. We will never give into terrorism. We must also not over-react. This appalling act doesn’t change the beauty of #Morocco & the warmth kindness & generosity of its people — Thomas Reilly (@TSAReilly) 20 декабря 2018 г.

​Some reacted sarcastically, slamming the diplomat’s urge not to overreact.

Great! Glad to hear this! Let’s just not overreact, book a ticket, grab a tent, camp at the mountain, shall we? — Kas CARESthatswho (@caresthatswho) 22 декабря 2018 г.

Are you suggesting that the warmth and generosity of the Moroccan people may have been exaggerated? — Meghan Murphy's Frolics on the Roof (@daveweeden) 22 декабря 2018 г.

Yes Thomas, great point. This can happen anywhere. It has nothing to do with the disgusting religion I was brainwashed with growing up (Islam). Thanks for telling me what Islam is all about as a white man who grew up in Britain. I'm sure you know more than us ex muslims. — Farzad Khosravi (@farzadkhosravi_) 21 декабря 2018 г.

​Others used even stronger condemnation.

Two girls get their heads chopped off and you tell people not overreact… you are a rape apologist — Right Wing Homo (@altrightythen) 21 декабря 2018 г.

Is there something wrong with you? The killing was done in the name of Islam — Joe S (@JoeSmit84460720) 22 декабря 2018 г.

​Others lambasted him for “declaring that jihadists are not motivated by Islamic religion”.

Absurd tweet. Declaring that jihadists are not motivated by Islamic religion achieves nothing. — Mark Humphrys (@markhumphrys) 22 декабря 2018 г.

You manage to be both astoundingly ignorant & deeply dishonest. if, as I doubt, you have watched the video the killers made of sawing off the unfortunate girls heads you will have heard them proclaim their religious affiliation loudly & repeatedly. — Paddy Manning ن (@PaddyJManning) 22 декабря 2018 г.

"Terrorism is irreligious no religion or other excuse justifies it"

If you keep repeating it, it isn't going to make it true no matter how much you want it to be. — Matthew Giles (@Ad_astra1) 22 декабря 2018 г.

​There were those who sided with Reilly, condemning the crime and saying it is neither Islam, nor Moroccan culture.

Of course, as one of moroccan people i wanna say that's not islam and that's not our culture. We deny this terrible crime..our sincere condolences to their families and to Danich people ❤️ — Mohamed Ouhrour (@MOuhrour) 20 декабря 2018 г.

We certainly shouldn't be blaming Muslims or Moroccans for this.

However, when the founder of a religion (and perfect example for many) is recorded as having said 'I have been made victorious through terror' there are issues that need to be honestly faced up to. — Remember Arnaud Beltrame (@derek_lambada) 22 декабря 2018 г.

​Ueland and Jespersen were killed near a path up to peak Toubkal, a popular hiking destination in Morocco. One of the victims was beheaded, while another sustained serious neck wounds. The case is being investigated as a terrorist act.

A video of the decapitation of one of the girls emerged online, with a knife-wielding perpetrator shouting “It’s Allah’s will” and “This is revenge for our brothers in Hajin in Syria. These are your heads, enemy of God", referring to the Daesh stronghold in the province of Deir ez-Zor captured by US-backed forces earlier this week. Danish intelligence services have authenticated the extremely graphic footage.

Moroccan police have already arrested 13 suspects in the killing. According to the country’s authorities, four of them had pledged allegiance to Daesh* in a video now circulating on social media. While the authenticity of the video is yet to be confirmed, no group has claimed responsibility for the murder.

