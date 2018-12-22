Ice and Fire: WATCH Blaze Force Families Into Freezing Cold in Santa's Homeland

An idyllic night on a dream Christmas trip to the Finish region of Lapland, housing one of Santa’s proclaimed residences, turned into burning hell for holidaymakers, who spent $13,000 on their vacation, as a fire burnt down their hotel just hours after they arrived.

After many families endured flight delays ahead of the holiday season at Gatwick Airport due to a drone incident, some also had to sustain freezing temperatures and a raging blaze in Lapland’s Hotel Iso-Syöte in Pudasjärvi, the Daily Mail reports. The hotel staff banged on the door at night as a fire broke out and started devouring log cabins.

Guests who came to Finland with hopes of meeting Santa dealt with freezing temperatures of —10C, watching the flames engulfing the hotel. One of the guests, Michelle Courtney from London, who was staying at the hotel with her husband and four children, posted a video on Instagram.

The mother of four, whose family reportedly spent $13,000 on the dream vacation, said nobody was hurt. The guests were later moved to another hotel.