Mysterious Light Cloud Near US Air Force Base Leaves Netizens Puzzled (PHOTOS)

The unusual show in the night sky over California prompted many social media users to guess what it could be and share their thoughts online. While some suggested the shining trail was left by a rocket, others suspected an extraterrestrial origin.

Although an illuminated sky is not news in California, the recent light show over the state puzzled locals, who wondered if had something to do with the state housing the Vandenberg Air Force Base, from where rockets are launched.

Spotted in the night sky in #Natomas. Reflecting light and not moving. What is it??? pic.twitter.com/JbaYUiPnbh — Megan Hansen (@HansenMegan) 20 декабря 2018 г.

​A shimmering circle and a light smoke trail were seen by many around the time a Delta IV Heavy rocket’s launch was cancelled and rescheduled for the next day.

​People from both northern and southern California shared their photos and videos of the phenomenon, guessing what could have caused it if the launch had been scrubbed.

I’m guessing you probably saw this strange bright light in the sky tonight…we’re working to figure out what this was. Remember the #SpaceX rocket launch from Vandenberg for tonight was scrubbed. pic.twitter.com/5ge6uyrpbl — Alex Savidge (@AlexSavidgeKTVU) 20 декабря 2018 г.

​The guesses ranged from a meteor to a rocket.

What the heck was that streak in the sky? I saw like a shooting star and now there’s a light trail stuck in the sky. pic.twitter.com/gm4QsFa2tJ — Elk Grove (Rodney) (@ElkGroveCA) 20 декабря 2018 г.

Sorry for the defroster sound, wtf was this, Meteor? Rocket? pic.twitter.com/zNR4h5cPgP — Richard (@Richifornia) 20 декабря 2018 г. ​Some reported it was a flare test.

Weird light in the sky tonight, Willits, CA. From what I heard, it was a flare test to determine wind conditions. It was launched a few minutes before the Delta IV rocket was supposed to launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base. The rocket launch was cancelled a few minutes later. pic.twitter.com/guO9Ygsglv — Lori Thomas (@LLaiwa) 20 декабря 2018 г.

​The non-profit group American Meteor Society stated that it was fireball.

We confirm the event that occurred over San Francisco last night was a fireball.https://t.co/YNXizJuiHR pic.twitter.com/x4vPvF053D — AMSMETEORS (@amsmeteors) 20 декабря 2018 г.

​A local outlet, the Sacramento Bee also pointed out that the light over California appeared just moments after astronauts, whose mission on the International Space Station was over, undocked and headed towards Kazakhstan. However, according to the website, it was unclear whether this might have produced such an illumination over California.